Man rummages through e-waste bin at Nex, allegedly chases passer-by who threatens to call police

A man was caught by a passer-by rummaging through the e-waste recycling bin at Nex on March 22.

Stomper Max, who was the passer-by, alleged that the man chased him after being called out at the Serangoon mall.

Max recounted: “At 12.29pm, I noticed this old man digging through the bin, emerging with what I assume was a tablet in a black case and a 3.5-inch hard drive.

“I think he chased me because I called him out and threatened to call the police. He screamed at me to come back. I saw him running, but I got away.”

The Stomper said he did not contact the police as he was on his way to lunch.

He added: “I just felt shocked at the whole thing because he took so many items.”

The e-waste bin is operated by Alba E-Waste Singapore, one of the appointed Producer Responsibility Scheme (PRS) Operators designated by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, all waste brought to a public disposal facility or collected by NEA employees, contractors, or agents is considered the property of NEA. Anyone caught tampering with or removing waste from these facilities may be fined up to $5,000, with higher penalties for repeat offenders.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Alba E-Waste Smart Recycling said: “We have taken immediate steps to address the situation by informing mall management and requesting increased security surveillance around the bin area, whilst further investigations are being conducted.”

The spokesperson also said additional precautions will be implemented, such as raising the platform to make unauthorised retrieval more difficult and increasing collection frequency to minimise e-waste accumulation.

A similar incident was recently reported at Causeway Point earlier this month. Another bin diver was also spotted at Woods Square Mall in November 2025.

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