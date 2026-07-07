Long queues, wrong order and flat drinks: Customer disappointed by KFC promotion at Bukit Panjang Plaza

A customer who turned up for KFC’s 2 Meals for $10 promotion was left disappointed after waiting about an hour for his order, only to receive the wrong meal.

Stomper Kayden visited the KFC outlet at Bukit Panjang Plaza at about 6.30pm on July 1.

Held in celebration of International Fried Chicken Day, the promotion offered two meals, usually priced at $31.30, for just $10 and drew large crowds to the outlet.

He shared photos and a video showing a crowded collection area and alleged that “more than 100” pending orders were displayed on the kitchen’s order screen.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“People were anyhow queueing and blocking the way, making it hard to walk,” he said.

“The screen showed there were more than 100 orders and the staff looked a bit tired.”

According to the Stomper, some customers became frustrated while waiting for their food.

Kayden said he eventually received his order after about an hour, but then realised that it was incorrect.

He said he had ordered four meals comprising seven Hot & Crispy chicken pieces and one Original Recipe piece, but was instead given five Hot & Crispy pieces and three Original Recipe pieces.

The Stomper claimed he received the wrong order. PHOTO: STOMP

He also claimed several customers complained that soft drinks dispensed from the drinks machine had gone flat.

“My drinks also had no gas,” he added.

Replacement meal offered

Kayden lodged a complaint with KFC’s customer service after the visit.

He said two managers later contacted him separately — one regarding the incorrect order and another regarding the queue management and service issues.

According to the Stomper, KFC offered him a replacement meal.

While he appreciated the gesture, he said he was still disappointed by his overall experience.

“I hope my feedback will be taken seriously and lead to improvements,” he told Stomp on July 7. “It’s such a hassle to write this complaint.”

He added that he hopes restaurants running major promotions ensure they have sufficient manpower and are adequately prepared to cope with the surge in demand.

Stomp has contacted KFC for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.