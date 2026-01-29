'Idiotic' driver blocks exit gantry, holds up traffic in Heartbeat @ Bedok carpark

A motorist was left frustrated after a driver held up traffic in a multi-storey carpark at Heartbeat @ Bedok on Jan 23.

Stomper Cheng said the incident occurred at about 10.57am while he was trying to exit the carpark.

"This is how an idiotic driver can jam up the entire stretch of cars waiting to exit the carpark," he told Stomp.

"Despite being honked at, this driver sat there nonchalantly and refused to move, thus blocking traffic."

In a video shared by Cheng, a yellow car can be seen stopped near the carpark gantry, forcing a long line of vehicles to squeeze past in order to exit.

The Stomper added: "Look at how this inconsiderate yellow car parked! He was probably waiting for someone, but it's the wrong place to obstruct traffic.

"That location is close to the main entrance of Heartbeat @ Bedok. It's unlikely the car malfunctioned, otherwise the driver would've stepped out to direct traffic. Instead, he just sat inside."

