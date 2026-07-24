‘How long to refund $2.80?’ Users frustrated by missing apple juice from iBoozee vending machines

Two customers say they were left waiting weeks for refunds from an apple juice machine company.

Two customers say they were left waiting weeks for refunds after iBoozee vending machines dispensed incomplete cups of apple juice.

Stomper JL said he paid $2.80 for apple juice from an iBoozee vending machine at Marina Square on June 13, but only received around half a cup of the beverage.

He told Stomp that he completed a feedback form and contacted the company about a refund, but was kept in limbo for weeks.

JL alleged that whenever he followed up, he received similar replies saying the company was awaiting a bank slip from its finance team.

“Hi there, we sincerely apologize for the delay 🙏🏻. We are still awaiting the bank slip from our finance team and currently following up closely regarding your refund request and are awaiting their update,” one of the replies read.

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“Please rest assured that your case is still being attended to, and we will update you as soon as we receive the bank slip for you reference.”

JL felt the refund process had taken too long, especially for a $2.80 purchase.

He later bought another apple juice from the same machine on July 18 — but the cup was almost empty.

JL said he wanted to share his experience to alert other consumers and encourage iBoozee to pay closer attention to the customer experience.

The Stomper had also made other purchases from the same machine between June 13 and July 18, but reported no issues with the volume of juice.

When asked why he continued to patronise iBoozee, JL said his son often wanted to buy apple juice from the machine after church on Saturdays, as it was the closest option.

“I also wanted to check if half a cup of apple juice becomes a new normal for iBoozee,” he added.

Repeatedly ‘following up with Finance’

Stomper Ray said he encountered a similar issue after buying apple juice from an iBoozee vending machine at Bishan Street 22 on June 30 at around midnight.

He said it was his second time buying from the machine, with his first purchase dispensing a normal full cup. But the June 30 purchase left him in shock.

“What came out was almost an empty cup with only around 10% filled,” the Stomper said.

PHOTOS: STOMP

Ray said he made several attempts to contact the vendor, but was repeatedly told that his refund was being followed up by the finance team.

Screenshots he shared showed the company telling him multiple times that it was “following up closely with the Finance team” regarding his refund.

However, he alleged that no clear timeline was provided.

Ray said that by July 21, he had still not received an update following his latest message to the company.

He eventually contacted his credit card company, American Express, to dispute the charge and had the $2.80 refunded to his card after he explained the situation.

“Imagine how many customers just simply give up on their $2.80 due to the hassle,” Ray told Stomp.

Ray said he was concerned that customers who made iBoozee purchases using other payment methods could face similar difficulties getting their money back.

iBoozee told Ray multiple times that it was “following up closely with the Finance team” regarding his refund. PHOTOS: STOMP

iBoozee reviewing issues

In response to Stomp’s queries, iBoozee said on July 21 that it takes customer feedback seriously and is committed to “providing a positive experience with its products and customer support”.

The company said it would review transaction records, machine logs and refund statuses after receiving the relevant information from its customers.

If a refund has not already been processed and the claim is verified, iBoozee said it would take the necessary steps to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

The company affirmed that it takes machine performance “seriously”, adding: “Upon confirming the relevant machine, our technical team will conduct the necessary inspection and investigation to determine the cause and implement any appropriate corrective and preventive measures.”

iBoozee also said it is reviewing and improving its customer support and refund processes to provide clearer communication and a better customer experience.

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