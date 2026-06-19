Hougang family ‘distressed’ over vibrations from BTO site, HDB says levels are within permissible limits

A Hougang resident living next to the Tanjong Tree Residences Build-to-Order (BTO) construction site says vibrations from ongoing piling-related works have been causing distress to his family and shaking their home.

The 60-year-old Stomper, who lives at Tai Keng Gardens, told Stomp that residents have been affected by construction activities since October 2022, but said the issue has become more severe as the works have moved closer to their homes.

In particular, he raised concerns about a machine he initially believed to be a vibro hammer, saying its operation caused noticeable vibrations inside his house.

He shared videos taken on June 4 that, according to him, show the machine operating close to his home.

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“The problem is no longer just about noise pollution,” he said. “We can feel our house vibrating whenever it is operating.

“This has caused much distress and anxiety to my family members, especially my elderly parents, who are 93 and 87 years old.”

Stomper fears repeated vibrations could affect home

The Stomper is worried that the repeated vibrations could potentially affect the structural integrity of nearby homes, although he acknowledged there has been no immediate visible damage.

“Any damage could be internal and structural,” he said. “We will not know until it is too late.”

He added that floor tiles in his living room cracked in December 2025, after similar vibratory works had taken place earlier between May and June.

PHOTO: STOMP

While he could not say for certain that the construction caused the damage, he remains concerned that the vibrations may have contributed to it. According to the Stomper, the contractor subsequently carried out repair works while he paid for replacement tiles.

He also questioned why the machine could not be operated at a lower speed throughout the day, claiming he observed reduced vibration when it appeared to be running at a slower pace after 6pm.

The resident said he had repeatedly raised his concerns with HDB and the contractor.

“The relevant authorities should implement a regulation to control the use of vibro piling machines near existing residential homes,” he said.

HDB: Vibro excavator, not vibro hammer, used at site

In response to a Stomp query, HDB clarified that the equipment in question is not a vibro hammer but a vibro excavator, which is used to install and remove temporary steel casings for bored piling works.

According to HDB, the vibro excavator generally operates for less than 30 minutes cumulatively each day, with each casing installation or extraction typically taking one to two minutes.

HDB said vibro excavators are preferred over vibro hammers because they generate less noise and vibration and require less operating space, making them suitable for constrained construction sites such as the Tanjong Tree Residences project, which has a tight footprint and is surrounded by existing developments.

The agency added that vibration monitors installed in accordance with Building and Construction Authority requirements have shown readings within permissible limits and that there is “no cause for concern to the structural integrity of the surrounding buildings.”

HDB says measures taken to reduce disruption

HDB acknowledged receiving multiple pieces of feedback from the resident and said it had investigated each one.

The agency added that it has engaged the resident on multiple occasions to explain the ongoing works and mitigation measures, and has responded to each piece of feedback received.

HDB told Stomp that several measures have been implemented to reduce inconvenience to nearby residents. These include reducing the operating speed of the vibro excavator to its lowest setting from May 20 to lower vibration and noise levels and, as of May 30, placing additional inflatable noise barriers at the portion of the site near the resident’s home to further mitigate noise from the works.

HDB also said it has erected 12m-high sound barriers along the construction site perimeter directly next to nearby residential properties, including homes in Tai Keng Gardens. According to the agency, the barriers are twice the industry standard height of 6m, and the site perimeter will be fully enclosed by the end of June after construction of a retaining wall at the remaining open section is completed.

The agency added that sound monitoring indicates the contractor has complied with the National Environment Agency (NEA)’s permissible noise limits and timing restrictions for noisy construction activities.

“We will continue to ensure that vibration and noise levels at the Tanjong Tree Residences BTO construction site adhere strictly to permissible levels,” HDB said.

“We will also put in place measures to mitigate disamenities where feasible, while ensuring that the construction progress of the project remains on track. We seek residents’ patience and understanding as we continue to deliver homes to Singaporeans.”

This is not the Stomper’s first time publicly expressing frustration with the Tanjong Tree Residences construction site.

In a Stomp report last December, he questioned why there were construction works taking place even on Sundays.

BTO projects, such as Tanjong Tree Residences, fall under “work of public interest” and are hence granted conditional exemptions from NEA’s ‘no-work’ rule.

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