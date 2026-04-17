Honda driver tailgates Stomper’s car to exit Bedok carpark without paying

A driver was left frustrated after another motorist allegedly tailgated his car to exit a carpark without paying.

Stomper Hidir shared a video of the incident that occurred at ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee, near Decathlon Bedok, at about 7.24pm on April 16.

“This driver had no money to top up his CashCard and tailgated me through the barrier gantry,” he said.

In the footage, a red Honda Civic is seen closely following behind Hidir’s vehicle as it passes through the gantry, allowing it to exit before the barrier arm comes down.

The Stomper said he felt “angry” over the driver’s actions. He added that he paid $2.74 for parking.

He also noted that this was the first time he had encountered such behaviour.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), failing to pay parking charges or exiting a carpark improperly is an offence and may result in fines or court action.

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