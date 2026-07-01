Stomper Koh said he experienced delays, missed appointments and workmanship issues after paying $799 for a new gate.

Homeowner upset over $799 gate installation, Case received 12 complaints against company in 2026

What began as a smooth purchase for a new gate turned into weeks of frustration for one homeowner, who claims he was left chasing for updates, dealing with repeated delays and eventually receiving a gate he says was poorly installed.

Stomper Koh paid $799 to Mettalogy — registered as WM Metalogy Works Pte. Ltd — on April 4 to replace his old gate.

“The sales process was smooth, but the service after payment was extremely disappointing,” he told Stomp.

According to Koh, communication became difficult after payment was made, with his messages often going unanswered for days.

Screenshots seen by Stomp show him repeatedly following up with the company for updates.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Koh was informed that Mettalogy would “soft book” an installation slot for May 16. PHOTOS: STOMP

Installation repeatedly delayed

Koh said both parties initially agreed on a “soft booking” for installation on May 16. According to Koh, the installer was a “third-party outsourced company” hired by Mettalogy.

However, he claimed the appointment never materialised and he was not informed of any changes until he contacted the company several days later, on May 19.

Mettalogy replied the following day, asking him for his availability from May 25.

A new date of May 30 was agreed upon, but Mettalogy said it would advise on the exact time again as it was “pending finalisation for the timing of all jobs on that day”.

It was later brought forward to May 28 by Mettalogy — but the installation also did not take place.

According to Koh, the installation date was rescheduled on more than one occasion. PHOTOS: STOMP

Koh claimed that Mettalogy was not always responsive to his messages. PHOTO: STOMP

Conflicting information about installer

Koh eventually received another appointment for June 2, but said he was informed on the day itself that the installer could not turn up because he was unwell.

Koh received a text on June 2 saying that the third party installer was unwell. PHOTO: STOMP

While he understood that unforeseen circumstances could arise, Koh said he later contacted Mettalogy and was allegedly told that the installer was actually in Malaysia.

The gate was eventually delivered to his home on June 4 but left outside his unit for several hours without being installed.

The gate was left uninstalled and sitting outside the Stomper’s home. PHOTO: STOMP

“When I contacted the installation company, I was informed that they could not proceed because the gate had been manufactured incompletely,” said Koh.

“This information was never communicated to me by Mettalogy.”

The gate was finally installed the following day.

Complains of workmanship

However, Koh said he immediately noticed what he believed were workmanship issues. He alleged that the gate appeared misaligned and off-centre.

“It does not close properly, and the panels that were supposed to be secured with silicone were not properly finished, causing excessive noise whenever the gate is opened or closed,” he claimed.

In a video shown to Stomp, the gate can be heard rattling loudly as a hand turns the door knob.

After raising the issues, Koh said he was told someone from the installation company would inspect the gate on June 6 at 5.30pm and discuss rectification works, but claimed no one turned up despite repeated confirmations.

He also had difficulties reaching someone. Mettalogy later apologised for the “delayed response”, citing medical leave.

Koh received messages from Mettalogy on June 6, claiming that the employee he was attempting to contact had been on medical leave. PHOTOS: STOMP

Koh then told Mettalogy: “Your installer is ignoring me.”

He was later told the company needed more time to arrange another appointment and would update him once the next available slot had been confirmed.

Things took another bizarre turn in the wee hours of June 7, when the installer apparently sent Koh audio messages to say he had just returned to Singapore.

Koh said the installer reached out in the wee hours of June 7, informing Koh that he had just reached Singapore. PHOTO: STOMP

He eventually lodged a police report on June 8.

The police confirmed with Stomp that a report was made.

On June 13, Koh received messages from Mettalogy informing him that:

The fabrication of the gate was based on site measurements

The existing wall condition of Koh’s home was “not perfectly straight and contains alignment deviations”

There is no evidence that the gate has been built to the “wrong dimensions”

His request for a refund was denied

Mettalogy sent Koh a detailed message sharing the company’s perspective on the installation. PHOTO: STOMP

Twelve complaints against Mettalogy in first six months of 2026: Case

In response to Stomp’s queries, Melvin Yong, president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), said it received 12 complaints against WM Metalogy Works Pte. Ltd. between Jan 1 and June 23.

The complaints mainly related to defective goods, failure to honour agreements and unsatisfactory services, Yong told Stomp on June 23.

Case is assisting affected consumers.

Yong advised consumers to obtain clear written quotations and ensure timelines for supply and installation are clearly stated before making a purchase.

Consumers should also retain relevant documents such as quotations, invoices, receipts and correspondence with suppliers.

Those requiring assistance may contact Case via its hotline at 6277 5100 or through its website.

When contacted by Stomp, Mettalogy declined to comment on the matter.

This is not the first time Stomp has reported on Mettalogy.

In January, Stomp reported on a separate matter involving Mettalogy after a woman claimed that dust generated during renovation works led to her hamster’s death.

The company disputed the allegation, saying it was unable to “establish a direct causal link between the installation works and the incident”.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics Singapore Seen

complaint

renovation

door

contractor

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.