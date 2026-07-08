Fire breaks out in living room of Tiong Bahru flat

A fire broke out in a Tiong Bahru flat on July 7.

Stomper Terence said he saw “multiple fire engines” near Block 48 Lower Delta Road at about 6.55pm.

He shared a photo of curious onlookers standing on the pavement next to a fire engine.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at about 6.40pm.

“The fire involved contents of a living room in a unit on the eighth floor,” an SCDF spokesperson said.

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“SCDF extinguished the fire using one compressed air foam backpack.”

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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