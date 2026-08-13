Father ‘uncomfortable’ with couple’s ‘prolonged kissing and hugging’ in Tengah

The Stomper has witnessed this couple kissing and hugging on multiple occasions.

After spotting the same couple engaging in public displays of affection across his HDB unit on multiple occasions, one father has decided to share his discomfort to raise awareness of being considerate in public spaces.

Stomper FS, who lives in Parc Glen @ Tengah, told Stomp he has noticed a couple “frequently... kissing and hugging in the common area” in front of Block 316A Tengah Road.

“This has happened on multiple occasions and is quite noticeable to residents and passers-by,” he said.

According to the Stomper, the couple has been appearing mainly at night over the past two to three weeks. When asked how long they remain in their spot, FS said: “Usually 30 minutes, or maybe more.”

Father concerned about public displays of affection

“I feel uncomfortable and awkward seeing prolonged kissing and hugging in a common residential area, especially when it is happening openly in front of my block,” the Stomper said.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

He shared photos and a video of the couple hugging and kissing, with their different outfits indicating that they had been at the same location on multiple occasions.

Each time, a white motorcycle and a pink motorcycle were parked next to them. In one video taken on Aug 11 at around 8.30pm, the woman appears to be holding a cigarette.

The Stomper added that this was the only couple he had seen engaging in acts of affection in his neighbourhood. He wondered if the pair were aware that many residents could see them.

“I honestly don’t understand what they’re thinking,” he said.

He said he wanted to share this with Stomp as such behaviour can make residents feel uncomfortable.

“I hope this can simply raise awareness about being considerate of others in shared spaces,” he shared.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.