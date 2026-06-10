Stomper questions ‘excessive’ and ‘inappropriate’ PDA by couple at Ngee Ann City fountain

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How much is too much when it comes to public displays of affection (PDA)?

A Stomper has questioned what constitutes an appropriate level of PDA after witnessing a couple in an embrace at Ngee Ann City on June 9 at around 8.26pm.

Sharing a video of the couple sitting by a fountain in the mall, Stomper Ra said: “The man was lying with his head on the woman’s lap while she was caressing him with her arms around his neck.”

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Ra found the level of intimacy “excessive” and “inappropriate” for a public setting, especially considering the crowd and type of visitors at Ngee Ann City.

“The location sees heavy foot traffic, including families and young children,” she said.

“I thought the couple should have been more mindful of their surroundings and exercised greater consideration for others sharing the public space.”

The sighting also left Ra contemplating a broader issue.

She told Stomp: “I just wanted to share this incident as a food for thought on what constitutes appropriate displays of intimacy in public spaces.”

No law banning PDA, but what is socially acceptable?

There is no law banning PDA, but certain acts that are considered inappropriate in public may be offences under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

This is not the first time Stompers have raised concerns or taken offence at couples engaging in PDA.

Earlier this month, a Serangoon Road resident expressed concern over a couple who were caught on camera hugging, kissing and “fondling” each other near a KTV outlet.

“It’s very bad for senior residents and young children who use the nearby fitness corner and playground,” he told Stomp in a June 2 article, adding that such behaviour was a common occurrence in the estate.

Separately, a commuter saw two women behaving intimately on an MRT train in April and deemed it “unacceptable”.

He complained in an email to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SMRT Corporation’s customer relations, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, and Stomp: “It’s causing public nuisance.”

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