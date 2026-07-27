A witness said the dispute took place on July 19 at around 1pm.

Driver and motorcyclist in heated confrontation over bike parked near bin at Segar Road

Two men were caught on camera in a heated confrontation, apparently over a motorcycle being parked near a bin at Segar Road.

Stomper Siti said the incident took place between a car driver and a motorcyclist at the foot of Block 547D Segar Road on July 19 at around 1pm.

She was at home when she heard loud shouting from downstairs and looked out of her window.

Concerned that the argument might turn physical, she began recording the incident.

“I decided to record the incident in case there was any assault and to have proof of who made the first physical contact,” Siti told Stomp.

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Siti said she was unable to hear the entire conversation from her home, but heard the motorcyclist tell the driver that he had parked his motorcycle there because he lived in the block.

She added that she had seen the same motorcycle parked at the location several times before.

The argument lasted less than 10 minutes, with the situation becoming increasingly heated.

In a video taken by the Stomper, two men — one in a helmet and one in white shirt — appear to be engaged in a confrontation. Both raise their voice at various points in the clip, with the word “fight” shouted more than once.

The man in white, presumably the driver, also takes a step towards the motorcyclist, seemingly in provocation.

Both men can later be seen appearing to bump each other multiple times and making various hand gestures. The motorcyclist also raises his right leg in a kicking motion.

According to Siti, the altercation only ended when some youths in the vicinity threatened to call the police, prompting the driver to leave the scene.

Siti said she shared the video with Stomp to raise awareness and because she felt it could help show what happened, particularly if there were questions over who made physical contact first.

According to HDB’s website, motorists who infringe parking rules may face fines. The fines for parking outside of a parking lot are:

$35 for motorcycles

$70 for motor cars

$100 for heavy vehicles

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