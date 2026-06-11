Driver allegedly scratches Stomper’s car while parking in Bishan, then drives off without apologising

A Stomper was left shocked after another driver allegedly scratched his car while he was parking at a Bishan carpark and then drove away without stopping to apologise.

Stomper Dave said the incident happened near Block 284 Bishan Street 13 on June 9 at around 8.20pm.

He had been circling the carpark several times before finally spotting an empty lot.

“The car on the left of the empty lot was parked very close to the line,” he said.

“As such, it took me a while longer to park as I had to make sure I didn’t make it difficult for the cars beside me to open their doors.”

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While he was manoeuvring into the lot, the car parked on his left began moving out.

In a video shared by the Stomper, the vehicle is seen turning right as it exits the lot.

According to Dave, the car brushed against the left corner of his vehicle.

“Instead of stopping, the driver wound down her window and stared at me, suggesting that I reverse so that she could move,” he said.

“However, I was unable to reverse because doing so would have caused me to hit the car on my right.”

The Stomper said he was disappointed by what happened next.

“That driver showed absolutely no remorse and simply drove off,” he said.

“I hope none of you encounter a similar situation. It’s really shocking to know that someone can be this rude and arrogant.”

Dave said he has a “simple” message for the driver: “It is common knowledge and basic courtesy to wait until the car beside you has finished parking, or is at least in a safe position, before driving off.

“Doing otherwise is irresponsible and may pose a risk to others.

“If you’ve scratched someone’s car, the least you can do is apologise.”

He added that he found the driver “irresponsible” for disregarding the safety of others and for having the “audacity” to drive off after allegedly hitting his car.

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