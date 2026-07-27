Driver, 30, dies after CTE crash involving lorry, road worker among 3 taken to hospital

A 30-year-old man died in an accident involving a car and a lorry on the Central Expressway (CTE) in the early hours of July 27.

Stomper Anonymous alerted Stomp to photos of the accident scene that have been circulating online.

The images show a badly damaged car on the expressway, with debris scattered across the road. A man wearing a yellow and red shirt is seen lying on the road in one photo.

A video of the accident’s aftermath, posted on Telegram channel SG Road Blocks/Traffic News, also shows the badly damaged black car on the outer lanes of the expressway with smoke rising from its bonnet.

Skid marks lead towards debris scattered near the road divider, while several people in reflective vests gather nearby. Farther down the expressway, a lorry and a red vehicle are seen with their hazard lights on.

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According to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) X account, the accident occurred after the Merchant Road exit and caused congestion on lanes one to four.

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At about 7am, LTA advised motorists to avoid the affected lanes.

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In response to a Stomp query, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 4.45am.

The 30-year-old male car driver was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A 37-year-old male lorry driver, his 38-year-old male passenger, and a 24-year-old worker who was carrying out road works nearby were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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