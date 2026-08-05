Changi accident involving 2 cars shocks Stomper, 58-year-old driver assisting with investigations

A man driving along Changi Coast Road was shocked to witness the aftermath of a traffic accident involving two cars, leading him to question how the accident occurred.

Stomper Vikas was headed towards Changi Beach Carpark 6 on Aug 4 at around 6.30pm when he noticed the accident scene.

A Traffic Police motorcycle can be seen in a video shared by the Stomper.

In front of the motorcycle were two cars several metres apart from each other. Both appeared to have sustained significant damage to their grills and bonnets.

One of the cars had also mounted the kerb and a tow truck can be seen nearby.

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Vikas told Stomp he did not witness the accident itself. Nonetheless, the sight left him shocked.

“I was shocked and was trying to understand how the accident could have happened,” he recounted.

The Stomper noted that the accident site was right across the carpark and wondered if one of the cars had hit the other while exiting the carpark.

“The exit of the carpark has a blind spot so it is difficult to see traffic coming from the right side. A mirror installed there would be useful,” Vikas shared.

He added that he did not see anyone who seemed to be injured.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed it was alerted to an accident involving two cars along Changi Coast Road towards Aviation Park Road at 5pm.

A 58-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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