The customer waited but never received his order despite the app saying it was delivered.

Breakfast order from McDonald’s Jurong marked ‘delivered’ after 2-hour wait — but customer never received it

A McDonald’s customer was left hungry and frustrated after waiting more than two hours for his breakfast order — only for the app to say it had been delivered when he had not received any food.

Stomper Apid placed a delivery order from McDonald’s Jurong Spring CC on Sept 4 at 10.22am.

His $20.95 order comprised a Hotcakes with Sausage Meal and a Double Sausage Egg McMuffin Meal, with an estimated delivery time of 10.52am.

However, screenshots shared with Stomp show that a rider was only assigned at 11.47am, more than an hour after the order was placed.

Apid was frustrated that he had not received any update from the outlet about the delay.

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“No one from the Jurong Spring CC outlet called to inform me they had no rider or whatever,” he said at the time.

By then, McDonald’s had already switched from its breakfast to lunch menu.

“Is it worth the $4 delivery we are paying?” he questioned.

Things became even more confusing at 12.25pm, when Apid received a notification stating that his order had been delivered.

But there was one problem: the food was nowhere to be found.

“It showed ‘delivered’ but I never received the food,” he said.

In response to a Stomp query, a McDonald’s spokesperson said on Sept 23: “We are aware of the incident and are sorry about the customer’s experience.

“Our review found that the order was inaccurately reflected in the app as delivered.

“We have since refunded the customer’s order and followed up with them directly, and the matter has been resolved.”

Apid confirmed with Stomp that he received the refund on Sept 18.

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