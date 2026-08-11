The car appears to be parked outside the demarcated white parking lot, which is meant for non-residents.

‘Atrocious’ parking in Hougang leaves Stomper asking why area is ‘cursed’ with such drivers

A frequent visitor to Hougang was shocked at one driver’s “atrocious” parking.

On Aug 3, Stomper Randy shared photos and a video of a stationary car in the carpark near Block 955A Hougang Avenue 9.

The car appears to be parked outside the demarcated white parking lot, which is meant for non-residents like Randy himself, who was visiting his fiancée.

“Saw this car since Aug 2, 9am, with a parking ticket from 1am,” shared the Stomper, who added that the car was still at its location when he took the photos at 3pm on Aug 3.

“Apart from the atrocious parking, I wonder why the owner left the car for so long,” Randy said.

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“Could this be a case of DUI (driving under the influence) or an abandoned or de-registered car?” he asked, noting that the owner of the vehicle had not returned to move it.

In that period of time, Randy shared that someone had also positioned a green bin near the car to warn other drivers about it. “So we don’t mistake that car for a reversing car,” the Stomper said.

Upon further reflection, he felt it was both “absurd and amazing” that the driver had managed to make his way up to Level 3A of the parking lot without doing any damage even while it seemed to have “found difficulty” in parking within its lot.

Randy noted that the car had at least three parking tickets tucked under its windshield wiper at one point, and wondered if the owner had forgotten where their car was parked.

“It seems like Hougang, Punggol and Nex area is cursed with such drivers,” he added.

He subsequently reported the car via the OneService app twice, and was told that a parking warden was activated.

Stomp understands that following multiple summonses, the car is no longer parked improperly as of Aug 8.

According to HDB’s website, drivers who park beyond the boundaries of a parking lot in a manner that causes obstruction will incur the following fines:

Motorcycles: $35

Motor cars: $70

Heavy vehicles: $100

HDB may impose different fine amounts or take legal action on a case-by-case basis.

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