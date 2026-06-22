An Apple user was shocked to be charged $938.48 for in-app Roblox purchases made by her eight-year-old child.

Apple user shocked by $938.48 charges for in-app Roblox purchases made by child using her iPhone

A woman was shocked to be charged $938.48 for in-app purchases made on her iPhone after her eight-year-old child used the device to play games.

Stomper Anonymous said the purchases were for Robux credits for online game platform Roblox. The virtual currency allows users to buy upgrades for their avatar and access exclusive in-game features.

According to the Stomper, she had keyed in her Apple Account password after her daughter requested to download a game from the App Store onto her iPhone 17 Pro Max in early June.

“The screen did not mention anything about paying for credits or notify that I was making a purchase of a certain amount,” said Anonymous, who did not think much of the matter.

The Stomper was flabbergasted when she logged into her bank account and discovered charges for Roblox on June 8 and 9 totalling $938.48.

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“I thought it was a scam,” said Anonymous. “After checking in with my kid, I realised she had made the unauthorised purchases.

“As this was done by a minor, I contacted Apple Support and tried to get a refund twice, but was rejected both times.”

The Stomper made two requests for a refund, but both were rejected. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said she tried explaining to Apple Support that her child had made the purchases “without (being in) the right mind of what they were doing” over a timeframe of two days.

She also pointed out that Apple devices don’t seem to have any additional security features by default for such purchases, and it was her first time encountering something like this.

“But they still rejected my requests for a refund,” said Anonymous, who feels that the password prompt should have come with some form of “payment notification”.

“Given that we bought a high-end product from Apple, I believe they need to provide more support and additional security for customers.”

The Stomper said she had also contacted her bank and was told that they are investigating the matter.

Stomp has contacted Apple for more info.

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