A four-room HDB loft at SkyTerrace @ Dawson in Queenstown was sold for $1,408,000 on Nov 3.

4-room Queenstown HDB loft on 39th floor sells for whopping $1.408m in less than a week

A four-room HDB loft at SkyTerrace @ Dawson in Queenstown was recently sold for $1,408,000, less than a week after it was marketed for sale.

PropNex associate group director Andy Ea said it is the highest ever price for the flat type in Singapore as well as one of his more memorable transactions.

“Over the years, I’ve successfully handled numerous HDB, condominium and landed property transactions, including several record-breaking sales within their respective blocks and developments,” said Ea, a veteran in the real estate industry.

“However, this particular transaction was something rather special!”

The property agent said the flat’s unique traits contributed to its price tag. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANDY EA

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According to Ea, the flat at Block 92 Dawson Road is 97 square metres (1,044 square feet) and on the 39th floor. It was marketed on Oct 28 and sold less than a week later on Nov 3.

“We conducted just two group viewing sessions, with approximately 20–25 viewers attending each one,” said the Stomper.

What makes this flat so special — and expensive?

Ea shared the flat’s various unique attributes that contributed to its price tag:

Impressive high-floor views

North-South orientation, offering desirable natural ventilation

Rare loft configuration with exceptional ceiling height and a distinctive living experience

Well-maintained interior, making it especially attractive to buyers

“These distinctive attributes helped justify the premium achieved, particularly for buyers who appreciate the rarity of such loft configurations,” Ea added.

Why is this a record sale?

Using PropNex’s transaction analysis, the Stomper also provided data about sales transactions at the block over the past three years:

Average transaction: $1,227,381

Previous highest: $1,370,000

Ea said: “My sale achieved approximately $180,619 (14.7%) above the block’s average and $38,000 above its previous highest transaction!”

It was a record-setting transaction for the property agent. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANDY EA

As for Dawson Road sales transactions over the last three years, these are the statistics from PropNex:

Average transaction: $1,235,210

Previous highest: $1,380,000

Ea noted that his sale was about $172,790 (14%) above the street’s average and $28,000 above its previous highest transaction.

“Of course, these averages include units across different floors, sizes and attributes, so they serve as general market benchmarks rather than direct, like-for-like comparisons,” he explained.

Impressive high-floor views, natural ventilation and a unique loft configuration added to the property’s appeal. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANDY EA

Ea described the sale as “certainly another memorable milestone” for him, especially since hitting such a significant price for the flat type and area is unusual.

He credited this to the property’s rarity, its unique traits and limited availability of comparable units.

Asked why he decided to share this with Stomp, Ea said: “I believe this transaction is worth highlighting because it demonstrates how rare property attributes, strategic marketing and the right buyer can make a significant difference to the eventual selling price, even when compared against prevailing market averages.

“At the end of the day, value isn’t always determined by price alone, but also by what makes a particular property difficult to replace.

The sale was a win for both the buyer and seller (and the property agents). PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANDY EA

“Ultimately, it was a willing buyer and willing seller, and I believe both parties walked away happy with the outcome!”

This is not the only sky-high sale in Dawson to have made headlines recently. Last month, a five-room resale flat with a remaining lease of about 94 years at the nearby SkyParc @ Dawson changed hands for $1.818 million, setting a new record for the flat type in Singapore.

Separately, a five-room HDB flat at Block 152B Bedok South Road attracted about 25 viewers and five offers during its first viewing on Sept 12. It was eventually sold for $1.588 million less than five hours later.

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