The recent incident happened just one month after two teenagers were apprehended under the Mental Health Act at the same spot.

2 women apprehended after rescue from Toa Payoh carpark ledge, a month after 2 teens found at same spot

Just a month after two teenagers were rescued from a carpark ledge in Toa Payoh, another two women were involved in a late-night rescue operation at the same spot.

Stomper Yuen alerted Stomp to the incident after her son looked out of the window at about 12.35am on Oct 1.

She said she had heard loud voices outside before her son noticed the commotion.

“I suppose it was the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) giving instructions,” she said.

A photo shared with Stomp shows a person sitting at a height, with SCDF personnel and a safety life air pack below.

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Yuen said her children happened to still be awake when the incident unfolded.

“Somehow my son and daughter couldn’t sleep yesterday, so when it happened, we were still awake,” she said.

“My son said he couldn’t believe that he was seeing it live, because usually he sees this kind of thing through the news.”

Yuen brought her children to bed at about 1am and did not watch the entire rescue operation.

When she checked again later, the operation was still underway.

“At 1.50am, I saw the net down and firemen climbing on the net already,” she said.

DART rescuers rappel from above

Police told Stomp they received a call for assistance at Block 130 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh Crest at about 11.55pm on Sept 30.

Two women, aged 18 and 25, were taken conscious to hospital and subsequently apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about the same time.

A safety life air pack was deployed as a precautionary measure.

SCDF also deployed nets, while rescuers from its Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rappelled from the level above to rescue a person.

‘Can’t believe it’s at the same spot’

The incident came about a month after two teenage girls were rescued after sitting on a seventh-storey carpark ledge at the same location for hours.

“Just can’t believe it’s at the same spot,” she said.

“Kudos to the SCDF.”

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