HDB-themed cafe Loushang to close on July 14

Loushang, known for its unique interior design, has been in operation for three years.

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

June 17, 2026

HDB-themed cafe Loushang, known for its nostalgic interior designed to resemble flats in the 80s, will be shuttering on July 14 after three years of operations.

In a TikTok video on June 15 , the cafe’s owner Sebastian Ang said the decision was made because it is difficult to maintain Loushang’s business given its location and the prices of items on its menu.

The cafe is located in a shophouse at 38 Prinsep Street , which he felt is relatively quiet and difficult to access without a lift to reach the second-floor eatery.

Ang also said the pricing of Loushang’s menu aligned more with that of restaurants rather than cafes, which does not encourage recurring visits among diners.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“At the end of the day, it is the value that customers pay for,” he said. “If the things are expensive and they do not see the value in it, most likely they will not come back.”

Mains served at Loushang are priced at around $20 each, according to the cafe’s menu on its website. A plate of black bean mushroom ragu “chow mien” is $18.90 , while a dry laksa supreme aglio olio is $22.90.

The announcement, which has garnered over 80,000 views , drew a mixed response from netizens.

Some felt it was a pity that a cafe with a unique concept was closing down, adding that they were impressed by the HDB theme during their visits. Others echoed Ang’s sentiments regarding the menu pricing.

“We spent so much time designing what we thought was the perfect nostalgia, but did not design what was needed for daily habits,” Ang reflected in the video.

Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude for the cafe staff, and the conversations that happened under Loushang’s roof.

“We might have gotten the numbers and business wrong, but all of this, I think they were all real,” Ang said towards the end of the video.

The Straits Times has contacted Loushang for more information.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics BUSINESS CLOSURES

closure

cafe

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.