The Car Expo returns in May, with SPH Media as host

The Car Expo will return this May at the Singapore Expo, hosted by media group SPH Media.

Singapore’s largest biannual automotive event will take place from May 9 to 10 and Oct 24 to 25, from 10am to 9pm at Expo Halls 4 and 5. Admission is free.

The event serves as a platform for automotive brands to connect with car buyers and enthusiasts.

May’s edition will feature 43 booths and 49 participating brands across 18,000 sqm of floor space, making it the largest Car Expo to date.

Visitors can expect a wide range of offerings, including 34 authorised car distributors — with Tesla participating for the first time — alongside pre-owned dealers such as VINCAR Pre-Owned, also making its debut, as well as accessories retailers.

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Despite high COE prices in 2025, last year’s editions generated over $350 million in car sales and saw more than 1,500 vehicles sold, with about 65 per cent of visitors attending for the first time.

The September 2025 edition featured 48 participating brands, including authorised distributors, pre-owned dealerships and accessory providers. New exhibitors such as AVATR, CUPRA, IM Motors and Leapmotor also joined the show.

With evolving policies and incentives for electric vehicles, the upcoming editions are expected to attract buyers exploring both new and pre-owned options.

The first 1,000 visitors each day will receive a limited-edition inflatable neck pillow and eye mask.

Buyers of new and used cars will also receive up to $1,000 from petrol company SPC, along with a chance to enter the lucky draw upon completing a survey.

In addition, the first 30 shoppers daily will receive a $10 SPC cash voucher with a minimum $80 spend on car accessories in a single receipt.

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