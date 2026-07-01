This year’s edition will feature over 120 exhibitors from Singapore and across the region.

$1 treats, free goodie bags and discounts of up to 90%: TLM Food Expo returns in July

Food lovers can look forward to six days of eating, shopping and discovering new flavours when the TLM Food Expo returns to Singapore EXPO Hall 6A across two weekends in July.

The event will take place from July 3 to 5 and July 10 to 12, from 11am to 9pm daily. Admission is free.

Billed as one of Singapore’s largest food expos, this year’s edition will feature more than 120 exhibitors from Singapore and across the region, including Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China. More than 20 brands will also be making their debut at the expo.

Visitors can expect a mix of established heritage brands, international food vendors and emerging names, with everything from street food and snacks to pantry staples and specialty ingredients on offer.

Sample food from across the region

Visitors can sample a wide range of products before making a purchase, from snacks and sauces to desserts and beverages.

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Sampling stations throughout the venue will offer tastes of regional favourites and new products from exhibitors across Singapore and Asia.

Highlights include Peng Guan Bak Kwa’s charcoal-grilled bak kwa, authentic Thai street food, and Taiwanese favourites such as aiyu jelly drinks, peanut ice cream rolls and nougat crackers.

The expo will also feature Malaysian halal-certified dim sum and herbal foods, premium Hong Kong dried seafood and traditional soup ingredients, as well as vegan and plant-based products including Lion’s Mane mushroom specialties and ready-to-eat meals.

Look out for discounts of up to 90%

Bargain hunters can also look out for expo-exclusive promotions, with discounts of up to 90 per cent and selected treats and street food items priced from just $1.

Early birds will have an added incentive to arrive early. The first 500 visitors each day will receive a complimentary goodie bag while stocks last. Shoppers who spend a minimum of $200 in a single day can also redeem an exclusive gift.

Win vouchers and freebies with Stomp

Heading to the food expo? Stomp has some treats for you, too.

Five lucky Stomp readers will each win $50 worth of food vouchers to spend at the TLM Food Expo. To take part, simply:

Follow @stompsingapore on Instagram

Like our giveaway post

Comment what food would you like to try at the food expo

Share it on Instagram Stories

The winners will be selected at random by July 2, 12pm and contacted via Instagram. Winners will need to provide their full name, contact number and email address for verification. Voucher collection will be at the TLM Food Expo organiser’s booth during either weekend of the event.

Visitors should also keep an eye out for the Stomp Jimny at the expo. Spot it? Snap a photo and head to the Stomp booth from 11am to 1pm on July 3 to 5 and July 10 to 12.

Show us that you’ve followed Stomp on Instagram or TikTok and redeem a complimentary goodie bag containing Stomp merchandise worth more than $50, while stocks last.

Stomp is celebrating our 20th anniversary! Check out our microsite here.

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