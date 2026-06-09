England, Argentina, and Spain are among some of the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup.

‘Who you supporting?’ 5 teams to watch this World Cup, so you don’t end up saying ‘Man U’ if someone asks

For football fans, the World Cup is basically Christmas come early. But for everyone else? It’s a month of pretending you know what everyone’s talking about.

Overnight, pantry conversations and group chats are filled with discussions about match highlights, refereeing controversies, and players whose names mean absolutely nothing to those who don’t watch the sport.

The situation’s not that bad, until somebody inevitably turns to ask: “Eh, which team you supporting ah?”

For a split second, “Man U” feels like a safe answer, until you realise it absolutely isn’t.

If you don’t actually care about football but still want a team to back, or just want a safe answer the next time the question comes up, here are five teams we think stand a decent chance of winning the biggest prize in world football this year.

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England

Will 2026 be the year that the World Cup trophy “comes home” to England?

That would depend on how you look at it. The Three Lions have a notorious reputation for bottling things at the crucial stages, having gone the last six decades without a major international trophy. But judging by the sheer depth of talent in their 2026 World Cup squad, England still stands a very real chance (even though their manager, Thomas Tuchel, had controversially left out several household names this World Cup).

Harry Kane, 32, is a serious contender for the 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or. PHOTO: HARRY KANE/FACEBOOK

Leading the attack is Harry Kane, a serious contender for the 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or — the award presented to the best male player each year — scoring 61 goals in 55 appearances for his club, Bayern Munich.

On the flanks, England can call upon the likes of Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, both fresh off league-winning campaigns with their respective clubs. Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, two of the world’s best midfielders, are almost guaranteed to start in the centre of the park.

Players to watch: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo — yes, he’s Portuguese — has won almost every major prize that football has to offer, except the World Cup. And at his sixth and almost certainly last World Cup, the 41-year-old stands a serious chance at lifting the trophy that has eluded him and his country.

This will very likely be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup. PHOTO:SELEÇÃO DE PORTUGAL/FACEBOOK

Despite Ronaldo’s declining influence on the field, the squad behind him is frighteningly stacked (ie. mega talented) — especially in midfield, which is anchored by Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese backline is pretty solid too, with a good mix of experience and youthful dynamism, with the likes of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, and Nuno Mendes.

In the World Cup, countries are categorised into groups of four, with the top two teams in each group automatically progressing to the knockout rounds, alongside the eight best third-placed teams. Group K — which Portugal shares with Colombia, Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo — looks relatively manageable on paper, which could ease their passage into the knockout rounds.

Players to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva, Nuno Mendes

Argentina

Lionel Messi could have bowed out of international football after lifting the 2022 World Cup, yet here he is four years later. Guiding a new generation of Argentines into another campaign, the South American nation has a realistic shot at joining the exclusive club of teams to win back-to-back World Cups.

Lionel Messi, 38, can lift back-to-back World Cups if Argentina goes all the way. PHOTO: AFASELECCION/INSTAGRAM

While the 38-year-old is no longer at the peak of his powers and has faced intermittent fitness concerns in recent seasons, Argentina has largely retained the core of the squad that delivered glory in Qatar.

As with previous tournaments, Argentina heads into the 2026 World Cup well stocked in attack. Supporting Messi in attack are likely established players such as Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. In midfield, La Albiceleste can count on familiar Premier League faces in Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez.

At the back, Argentina’s defence has been troubled at times by fitness issues, with the likes of Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina facing spells on the sidelines. Still, supporters can take comfort in seeing Emiliano Martínez between the posts, whose dramatic saves at the previous World Cup proved pivotal to Argentina lifting the trophy.

Players to watch: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez

Spain

Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup might be without any Real Madrid representatives, but it’s still packed with elite quality and title-winning experience, and is more than capable of going all the way.

The star player to keep an eye out for is, without doubt, Lamine Yamal, who, at just 18 years of age, is already one of the best right-wingers in world football. On the other side of the wing is Nico Williams, whose blistering pace and directness make him a threat to any defender.

Lamine Yamal is the star of the Spanish team despite being just 18. PHOTO: SELECCIÓN ESPAÑOLA DE FÚTBOL (SEFUTBOL)/FACEBOOK

Spain boasts frightening talent in midfield, led by Ballon d’Or winner Rodri and Pedri, who form the backbone of the team. Then there’s Mikel Merino, whose eye for goal allowed him to find the net six times in six World Cup Qualifiers matches despite not playing as a striker.

Players to watch: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Mikel Merino, Rodri, Pedri

France

As with most bookies and pundits, we think France is the top favourite to win the 2026 World Cup.

The French attack is led by several of the world’s best players, including reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue, and Michael Olise. Now that is pretty darn fearsome.

France’s attack, led by Kylian Mbapppe, 27, looks hard to stop. PHOTO: ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE DE FOOTBALL/FACEBOOK

Les Bleus are also packed with quality in midfield, with the creativity of Rayan Cherki, the defensive solidity of Aurelien Tchouaméni, and the industrious work rate of N’Golo Kante.

France also has one of the most formidable centre-back pairings in defence, with Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba – they featured on opposite sides in the recent Champions League final.

Players to watch: Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki

Bonus: Norway

Norway is known for its Northern Lights, but football’s brightest spotlight? Not so much. Things, however, could change at this year’s World Cup.

After a 28-year wait, the Scandinavians qualified for football’s grandest stage after winning all their qualifying games, denying the Italians in the process.

Building on this momentum, the Norwegian “golden generation”, led by Erling Haaland — arguably the best striker in the world — and captain Martin Ødegaard, may very well stun fans by going far into the competition.

Erling Haaland, 25, and Martin Ødegaard, 27, will lead Norway in its first World Cup in 28 years. PHOTO: FOTBALLANDSLAGET﻿/FACEBOOK

Their first test? A group-stage clash against France — perennial World Cup favourites and one of the toughest opponents you can draw.

Pssst, their kit this year looks pretty sick too.

Players to watch: Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard

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