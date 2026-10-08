A woman fell at Sengkang Library in Compass One on Sept 15.

NLB branch manager, staff and visitors spring into action after woman falls at Sengkang Library staircase

It was a heartwarming display of kampung spirit when a woman fell at Sengkang Library in Compass One and those nearby sprang into action.

Stomper Gary witnessed the incident that occurred on the staircase between Level 3 and Level 4 of the building on Sept 15 at around noon.

“The woman, who was in her 30s, complained of pain on the left side of her head and was quickly attended to by library staff and a Good Samaritan who helped to stop the bleeding,” he recounted.

Stomper, NLB staff and patron step up

According to Gary, the woman sustained bruises on her forehead, around her left eye and her mouth.

He shared photos showing three National Library Board (NLB) staff members attending to the scene and a female patron in pink who applied pressure on a cut above the woman’s eye.

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NLB staff and a female patron helped to render first aid. PHOTO: STOMP

“The woman’s dad, who was in a mask, looked anxious while waiting for the ambulance,” Gary added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp it received a call for assistance at 1 Sengkang Square at about 12.10pm. A woman was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

“I felt good that she was attended to very quickly and that the father was persuaded by all of us to send her to the hospital for treatment, despite his earlier concern on the cost and potential ambulance fee,” said Gary, who lauded everyone involved for their quick action.

The Stomper also left his phone number with the woman’s father in case he needed help.

“He called me five hours later, saying his daughter was good and thanked me for assuring him,” Gary added.

NLB staff also checked on the woman’s well-being after the incident.

‘We were just doing what’s right’: NLB branch manager

Sengkang Library’s branch manager, Sharon Tan, recalls rushing to the staircase with her colleagues after being alerted to the incident. She then rendered first aid while waiting for the SCDF to arrive.

The woman had fallen on a staircase in Sengkang Library. PHOTO: STOMP

The 39-year-old said it was “really heartening to see” members of the public step forward to help: “I am deeply thankful for every single person who was involved that day.”

Sharon, who oversees day-to-day operations at Sengkang Library, added that she is grateful for the Stomper’s feedback, as it “encourages us to continue doing good for our community”.

“But honestly, I speak for the whole team that we were just doing what we felt was right,” Sharon told Stomp after being presented with a Goody Bag.

“The most important thing to us was that the lady and her father received the help they needed.”

NLB branch manager Sharon Tan said it was a “lovely surprise” to receive recognition for the incident. PHOTO COURTESY OF NLB

Sharon said she enjoys that no two workdays are quite the same. She has been with NLB for slightly over two years and describes it as a “deeply fulfilling journey”.

“I try to stay present on the ground where possible, as being visible and accessible to both my team and our library patrons is something I value a lot, and it is fulfilling seeing someone leave the library with a stack of books they are excited about,” Sharon shared.

“Being able to contribute back to the community is also something I truly enjoy.”

Not just a place to borrow books and read

Having grown up with the library, where she spent most of her childhood reading, Sharon sees it as a meaningful space.

“I think many people see the library as a place to borrow books, but there is so much more,” she added.

For instance, a lot of thought and effort go into curating the library’s collection, organising fun programmes that resonate with the community, hosting storytelling sessions for kids, and more.

Sharon and her team are also constantly working to ensure that the library remains a relevant and welcoming place for everyone.

“We are always thinking about how to make reading more accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” said Sharon, while noting that Sengkang Library serves a diverse and vibrant neighbourhood.

“At the same time, we also attend training regularly for situations like first aid and emergency response, so that when something unexpected happens, we are ready to act.”

Sharon, 39, said working at NLB has been a deeply fulfilling journey. PHOTO COURTESY OF NLB

‘Believe in the power of teamwork’

Asked if she had words to share with her peers, Sharon said: “To my team at Sengkang Library, I would like to say that the work we do matters more than we sometimes realise.”

Sharon emphasised that every action counts — be it helping patrons to find a book, running a programme that sparks a child’s love of reading or responding calmly in an emergency.

“Believe in the power of teamwork to look out for one another and the people we serve,” Sharon told Stomp. “I am delighted to work alongside everyone.”

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