Contribute

Kind man who gave barefoot uncle $10 and cake at Woodlands mall is local artiste who often helps others

Cherlynn NgCherlynn Ng
Published
Updated
Read AI summary on Stomp Bites

When he first saw an uncle sitting on the floor of a shopping mall in Woodlands, local artiste Lawrence Hiew was hesitant to approach him despite wanting to offer help.

Nevertheless, he went forward and gave the barefoot man $10 and some cake.

The Sept 18 incident at Vista Point was captured by Stomper Irish Chan, who praised Lawrence’s kindness.

Lawrence, 32, told Stomp in an interview that he was on the way home after buying necessities at the mall when he noticed the uncle.

“At first, I didn’t want to go over and disturb him because he might not need help and it might hurt his feelings, so I was wondering whether to do it,” recounted the singer-actor-host on Sept 30, adding that it was the first time he had seen the uncle.

Scroll to continue reading
Follow Stomp on
WhatsAppand
Telegram

“But I feel worried every time I see the elderly or kids sitting by the side like this, so I decided to approach him. I said I had a cake and asked if he wanted it.”

Artiste Lawrence Hiew was man who helped uncle in Woodlands
Local artiste Lawrence Hiew was initially hesitant about approaching the uncle.
PHOTO: STOMP

Lawrence recalled the man saying thank you and wishing him good health.

“I asked why he was sitting there, but he didn’t share much of his story so I gave him $10 for food,” he added.

Dive in

Lawrence did not think much of the encounter, but a Stomp reader recognised him from Irish Chan’s article.

He initially did not want to be identified, but was subsequently presented with a Stomp Goody Bag.

“I have seen other heroes that Stomp has featured and I think they are even more outstanding than I am,” he said. “All I did was give some money, but they really went out of the way to help.”

Artiste Lawrence Hiew was man who helped uncle in Woodlands
Lawrence was presented with a Stomp Goody Bag on Sept 30.
STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

‘If you feel it’s right, just do it’

Lawrence is no stranger to philanthropy and volunteer work.

The owner of six cats regularly participates in fundraising and charity events, such as distributing 1,000 breads to less fortunate households islandwide. He has also been sponsoring a family with eight kids for the past several years.

View post on Instagram
 

Asked if he had anything to share with fellow Singaporeans, Lawrence said: “I always believe that your one action can change someone.”

He added that we all have our low points and every small gesture counts, “whether it is $1 or a gift or food”.

“Don’t think so much, just go with your conscience,” Lawrence told Stomp. “If you feel that it is right, just do it.”

View post on Instagram
 
Stomp Comment
Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:
Loading More StoriesLoading...