The kind man has been identified as local artiste Lawrence Hiew.

Kind man who gave barefoot uncle $10 and cake at Woodlands mall is local artiste who often helps others

When he first saw an uncle sitting on the floor of a shopping mall in Woodlands, local artiste Lawrence Hiew was hesitant to approach him despite wanting to offer help.

Nevertheless, he went forward and gave the barefoot man $10 and some cake.

The Sept 18 incident at Vista Point was captured by Stomper Irish Chan, who praised Lawrence’s kindness.

Lawrence, 32, told Stomp in an interview that he was on the way home after buying necessities at the mall when he noticed the uncle.

“At first, I didn’t want to go over and disturb him because he might not need help and it might hurt his feelings, so I was wondering whether to do it,” recounted the singer-actor-host on Sept 30, adding that it was the first time he had seen the uncle.

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“But I feel worried every time I see the elderly or kids sitting by the side like this, so I decided to approach him. I said I had a cake and asked if he wanted it.”

Local artiste Lawrence Hiew was initially hesitant about approaching the uncle. PHOTO: STOMP

Lawrence recalled the man saying thank you and wishing him good health.

“I asked why he was sitting there, but he didn’t share much of his story so I gave him $10 for food,” he added.

Lawrence did not think much of the encounter, but a Stomp reader recognised him from Irish Chan’s article.

He initially did not want to be identified, but was subsequently presented with a Stomp Goody Bag.

“I have seen other heroes that Stomp has featured and I think they are even more outstanding than I am,” he said. “All I did was give some money, but they really went out of the way to help.”

Lawrence was presented with a Stomp Goody Bag on Sept 30. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

‘If you feel it’s right, just do it’

Lawrence is no stranger to philanthropy and volunteer work.

The owner of six cats regularly participates in fundraising and charity events, such as distributing 1,000 breads to less fortunate households islandwide. He has also been sponsoring a family with eight kids for the past several years.

Asked if he had anything to share with fellow Singaporeans, Lawrence said: “I always believe that your one action can change someone.”

He added that we all have our low points and every small gesture counts, “whether it is $1 or a gift or food”.

“Don’t think so much, just go with your conscience,” Lawrence told Stomp. “If you feel that it is right, just do it.”

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