ITE College Central student Desmond Poon, 18, was presented with a Stomp Goody Bag for helping an injured elderly man in Hougang.

ITE student who helped bleeding man in Hougang says he acted ‘in the moment’, was shocked to be Stomped

ITE student Desmond Poon saw an old man bleeding from the head and sprang right into action with an immediate emergency response.

The 18-year-old was on his way home after an X-ray for his injured back when he spotted the elderly man sitting on the ground at Block 336 Hougang Avenue 7.

Poon called the ambulance and stayed with the man throughout the incident. The man was subsequently taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

‘There was a lot of blood on the floor’

Recounting the Nov 6 act of kindness, Poon said he did not recognise the man, who had “a head full of grey hair” and appeared to be around 70 years old.

“I saw that there was a lot of blood on the floor,” he recalled, adding that he drew on his experience as a Red Cross member in secondary school to maintain his composure.

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While he did not have to “implement” his training and perform first aid, he sat with the man and tended to him.

He admits it was “shocking at first”, but he stayed calm as he did not want to panic the elderly man as he was already injured.

“I asked the man quite a few times how he was feeling,” Poon shared. “He thanked me and was very grateful, but I didn’t really feel I did much.”

Desmond Poon, 18, was presented with a Stomp Goody Bag on Nov 18. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

On Nov 18, the Year 2 student at ITE College Central was presented with a Stomp Goody Bag for his kind deed.

Asked why he stopped to help, Poon said he acted on instinct. He was among the first few people to witness the incident and felt that he “shouldn’t just stand there and watch”.

“It’s really an in-the-moment thing. I didn’t really have a thought beforehand,” he told Stomp.

The man was conscious and able to speak, but was unable to get up on his own and had to be helped by Poon. PHOTO: STOMP

Adopt a mindset of helping others

Poon, who also enjoys gardening and baking, encourages anyone who finds themselves in such situations to adopt a similar mindset.

“You should always reach out your hand to help others and give them the time and support that they need,” he advised.

“Help them to get back on their feet and always be there for them even when it might look difficult or hard to approach, because we are all the same and we should always be there for one another.”

Taking action can be scary, Poon acknowledged, but it is important to “step out of your comfort zone” anyway.

Poon encourages anyone who comes across people in need to take action. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

He added: “We shouldn’t look down or away from people who really need help. We should stand by their side because we never know what will happen to them or when.”

Poon said he was not aware that his brother had ‘Stomped’ him and spoken to Stomp about the incident until his friends alerted him.

“I was quite shocked,” he quipped. “He never told me. I guess he wanted to keep it a surprise.”

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