Woman thanks PHV driver who helped pump car tyres at Shell Siglap: ‘You deserve good karma’

The Stomper hopes to thank the stranger whom she encountered at Shell Siglap along Upper East Coast Road on Nov 5 at around 7.30am.

A woman was feeling lost and struggling with car trouble until a kind private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver came to her aid.

Stomper Selene hopes to thank the stranger whom she encountered at Shell Siglap along Upper East Coast Road on Nov 5 at around 7.30am.

Recounting the “small but heartwarming act of kindness”, Selene said she had headed to the petrol station to check her tyres after her car flashed a tyre pressure warning.

The Stomper had to stop to check her tyres after her car flashed a tyre pressure warning. PHOTO: STOMP

“Having never pumped my own tyres before, I was quite lost, trying to Google how to use the air pump machine,” she recalled.

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A heartwarming act of kindness from a PHV driver

“A gentleman driving a black PHV was about to leave when he noticed me struggling. He wound down his window and made a friendly comment about the machines being the same.”

When Selene told the man that she was unfamiliar with the machines, he immediately parked his car and offered to help.

“He helped me pump all four tyres, patiently taught me how to read the pressure gauge and even shared tips on which petrol stations have better air pumps,” shared the Stomper.

“Despite having a booking to rush to, he made sure everything was properly checked before leaving.”

The man helped to pump the Stomper’s tyres, taught her how to read the pressure gauge, shared tips and made sure everything was good before leaving. PHOTO: STOMP

Selene said she did not manage to get the man’s name or find out which ride-hailing platform he drove for, though she spotted a PHV decal on his rear windscreen.

Stomper conveys well wishes to kind stranger

She told Stomp: “In fast-paced Singapore, where everyone is always rushing and negative news often dominates the headlines, this simple act of kindness was a lovely reminder that there are still people who will go out of their way to help a complete stranger.”

Selene added that the incident restored “a little” of her faith in humanity and started her day on a wonderful note. She hopes her story will reach the man and “give him some well-deserved recognition”

She said: “To this gentleman, wherever you are, I hope you get back-to-back good fares, meet lovely passengers and have a car that gives you absolutely no trouble! You deserve some good karma too.”

If you are the PHV driver, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

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