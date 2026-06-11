Woman looking for kind man who stayed by her side after 3-year-old daughter got locked in BMW at Westgate

A mother is hoping to find and thank a kind stranger who stayed by her side after her three-year-old daughter was accidentally locked inside a car at Westgate on June 10.

Stomper C said the incident happened at about 5.45pm in the shopping mall’s Basement 2 carpark.

According to the Stomper, her daughter had gotten accidentally locked inside her BMW 1 Series, leaving her distressed as she waited for help to arrive.

“As a parent, it was one of the most frightening moments I have ever experienced,” she said.

While waiting for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), a man who was with his two children noticed what had happened and immediately stepped forward to help.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“He stayed with me throughout the entire incident, offering reassurance and support while we waited for assistance,” said the Stomper.

“Although there was little he could do to physically unlock the car, his presence and calmness helped me tremendously during a very stressful situation.”

C said SCDF eventually arrived just past 6pm and safely rescued the child by breaking one of the car windows.

However, amid the relief and commotion that followed, the Stomper did not get a chance to properly thank the man.

“By the time I looked around for him, he had already left,” she said.

The Stomper hopes this message will reach him.

“To the dad who helped me, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

“Thank you for staying by my side, for taking time out of your day, and for showing kindness and compassion to a stranger in need.

“Your support meant more than you could possibly imagine. My child is safe, and I will always remember your kindness during one of the most frightening moments of my life.”

She also had a message for the man’s children.

“Your two children are fortunate to have such a wonderful role model,” she said.

“The kindness, empathy and willingness to help others that you demonstrated are qualities that make our community a better place. The world needs more love like this.”

Stomp has contacted SCDF for more information.

If you are the man or have any info about him, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.