A motorcyclist stopped to clear debris from the middle of the road near Toh Tuck Road.

Motorcyclist stops at Toh Tuck junction to clear debris from road: ‘True humanity does exist’

A motorcyclist earned praise from a fellow road user after stopping to clear debris from the middle of the road near Toh Tuck Road.

The kind act was witnessed by a Stomper on Sept 20 at about 5.50pm.

The Stomper shared a video showing the motorcyclist holding pieces of debris he had picked up from the road.

He is then seen tossing the debris safely to the side before returning to his motorcycle.

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The Stomper said the motorcyclist had taken it upon himself to clear the debris so that it would not pose a danger to passing vehicles.

“A big thank you to the kind Samaritan who stopped his motorbike to help clear debris from the road,” the Stomper said.

“It may have seemed like a small act, but his thoughtfulness, civic-mindedness and concern for the safety of others truly stood out.

“Thank you for going out of your way to make the road safer for everyone. Acts of kindness like this deserve to be recognised and appreciated!”

Asked why they wanted to share the encounter with Stomp, the Stomper said: “I’d like to share this so that people know true humanity does exist.”

The Stomper added that they were not looking to take any credit for sharing the story.

“I’m hoping that the kind Samaritan might be recognised and perhaps given an award for being such a kind and gracious citizen,” they said.

If you are the motorcyclist who cleared the debris, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

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