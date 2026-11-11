ITE student Desmond Poon stopped to help an elderly man bleeding from his head at a Hougang void deck on Nov 6.

ITE student on way home from X-ray for his own fall rushes to help elderly man bleeding from head in Hougang

An 18-year-old Institute of Technical Education (ITE) student on his way home after getting an X-ray for injuries from his own fall stopped to help an elderly man bleeding from his head at a Hougang void deck.

The incident happened at Block 336 Hougang Avenue 7 on Nov 6, between 3pm and 3.30pm, during a heavy downpour.

Stomper Alex wrote to Stomp to commend his younger brother, Desmond Poon, a student at ITE College Central, for coming to the man’s aid.

Desmond, who is studying IT Application Development under the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP), was returning home from Hougang Polyclinic, where he had gone for an X-ray of his lower back following a fall.

According to Alex, Desmond was heading towards his block’s lift lobby when he noticed the injured man

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“The elderly man had a bad injury at the back of his head, with a wound that was bleeding heavily,” said Alex. “There was blood on the floor and his shirt.

There was blood on the floor and on the elderly man’s shirt. PHOTO: STOMP

“He was still conscious and able to speak, but although he tried to get up on his own, he was unable to, possibly due to the shock.”

The man reportedly told Desmond that he had fainted.

Desmond helped him to a nearby sheltered seating area and advised him to sit down and rest before calling for an ambulance.

He stayed by the man’s side, regularly checking on his condition and asking whether there was anything he could do to ease his discomfort.

According to Alex, the elderly man repeatedly thanked Desmond for helping him.

Desmond remained at the scene even after paramedics arrived, leaving only after the man had boarded the ambulance.

Alex added that his brother was alone when he encountered the injured man, while other passers-by did not stop to help.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 336 Hougang Avenue 7 on Nov 6 at about 3.15pm.

One person was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Knew how to respond as a former Red Cross member

Alex shared that Desmond had previously been a member of the Red Cross during his time at Serangoon Garden Secondary School.

His training helped him remain calm and respond appropriately when he encountered the injured man.

Desmond decided to step in because he was concerned that the man might faint again or suffer further harm if left unattended.

His family learnt about the incident after their mother asked why he was taking so long to return from the polyclinic.

Desmond subsequently shared photos of the incident in their family group chat.

Alex said the family was initially surprised, but added that helping others came naturally to his brother.

“He has always been helpful towards other people,” Alex told Stomp.

“Many people might have just walked past, but he stopped and did the right thing without hesitating.

“Our family is really proud of him.”

Alex also thanked the SCDF personnel who attended to the man and expressed hope that he would make a full recovery.

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