The walls and ceiling at the common corridor on the 10th floor of Block 501 Jelapang Road were blackened by smoke after the fire.

Youth under probe after 2 fires in Bukit Panjang HDB block, with 3 in total reported in 2 months

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

July 17, 2026

A youth is assisting with police investigations following two fires in a Housing Board block in Bukit Panjang on July 15, with the area’s MP saying there has been another reported incident there in the past two months.

In response to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on July 17 that they were alerted to the incidents at Block 501 Jelapang Road at about 8.10pm on July 15.

The fire at the common corridor on the 10th floor of the block involved a personal mobility aid, and SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.

There was another fire at the common corridor on the fourth floor of the same block, involving a bicycle cover, and it was put out by members of the public with a dry powder fire extinguisher.

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Three people were assessed for smoke inhalation and declined to be taken to hospital.

SCDF said its preliminary findings indicate that the fires were deliberately set, while the police said a male youth had been identified for mischief by fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

Chinese-language news publication Lianhe Zaobao said that the walls and ceiling at the common corridor on the 10th floor were blackened by smoke, and there was a lingering burnt smell when it visited the area on July 16.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia visited the affected residents on the night of July 16.

He said in a social media post later on the same day that there had been three reported fire incidents at Block 501 in the past two months, with the fires on July 15 the two most recent incidents.

No injuries were reported, and he said the residents were concerned about the possibility of mischief or foul play.

“During the investigations, we uncovered additional unreported incidents,” he wrote. “The police are thoroughly investigating all the cases.”

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia (right) visited the scene of the fire on July 16. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The MP added that the grassroots leaders would be stepping up Citizens On Patrol efforts and there would be more police patrols in the area until the investigations are concluded.

Chia said he was heartened to learn how neighbours helped one another and worked together to put out the fire before it could spread further.

“In the meantime, let us stay vigilant and continue to look out for one another,” he wrote. “Please report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.”

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