Two youths were seen racing along a road and performing high-risk stunts on scooters.

Youth hits back after being slammed for ‘damaging public property’ with viral scooter stunts

A youth who went viral for performing high-risk stunts on his scooter has hit back at commenters who left negative comments, telling them that they “should make use of (their) time better”.

A video of the stunts, originally posted on TikTok account @g3rr0y on Aug 25, was reshared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page on the same day.

The video shows a youth riding a scooter off the top of a concrete structure, which houses a staircase, before landing on the ground with a thud.

In another clip, two youths speed down the escalator railing near an entrance at Tanjong Pagar MRT station.

Another stunt shows one of them vaulting over a railing and a flight of stairs.

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The video also shows the pair racing along Erskine Road in Chinatown, while the final clip shows one of them speeding down a steep slope at an HDB estate along Keong Saik Road before landing on the pavement.

Youth claps back in comments section

In the comments section, some netizens were supportive, while others raised safety concerns.

“They’re actually quite good, but they’re misusing the facility. They should really be playing somewhere more appropriate,” one netizen said.

Others felt that they were “damaging public property”, while another said: “Cool moves but do anywhere but MRT pls.”

G3rr0y commented on the sgfollowsall post that he is a “trained professional”.

“I know what I’m doing, nothing was damaged, and no one was hurt, you guys should make use of your time better,” he added.

Stomp has reached out to g3rr0y for comment.

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