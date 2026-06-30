Youth appears to break into MRT driver’s cabin with screwdriver, sparks security concerns: ‘Super dangerous’

The youth pressing the white button, which activates the horn, and exiting the driver’s cabin.

A video appearing to show a youth breaching the driver’s cabin of an MRT train using a screwdriver has raised concerns about rail security among netizens.

The nine-second clip shows what appears to be a teenager or young man forcing open the door of the driver’s cabin with a large screwdriver.

He then goes in, presses a button on the control panel that activates the train’s horn, before exiting and closing the door.

The video was shared on Instagram page @singaporevirallsg on June 29 with the caption, “trespass into train captain cabin”. It has so far garnered more than 279,000 views, 2,500 reactions and 130 comments.

Netizens alarmed by ‘dangerous’ act

Many netizens expressed concern over the apparent ease with which the individual gained access to the driver’s cabin.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“Definitely criminal trespassing. His actions pose a security threat to the safety of the passengers. Should not be taking this lightly. His actions should be heavily dealt with,” said an Instagram user.

“Whoa...super dangerous,” another remarked.

Some wondered if the person was part of the train crew since he appeared to know where the horn was, while others pointed out that the button was clearly labelled. One suggested he might be a train enthusiast.

Another commenter claimed it had always been easy to get into the driver’s cabin: “After so long, they still don’t want to change the keyhole to the train cabin. It has always been so easy to open.”

And while someone suggested it was designed for a civilised society, an Instagrammer argued that rail security should take priority.

“I think the focus should be more towards security than to be civilised. Just like in an airplane, the doors are highly secure and cannot be opened that easily. Just because we have not experienced a hijacked train doesn’t mean we can take this security part for granted.”

Some noted that the passenger cabin appeared empty and speculated that it could have been a prank or that the person had insider access.

Several netizens also suggested the youth could face legal consequences, especially since his act was recorded and shared online.

“He’s looking for free accommodation at Changi, right?” one user quipped.

“Taking video while breaking the law, and uploading it. You might as well surrender yourself to the authorities,” another said.

Unauthorised entry into a train driver’s cabin or tampering with its emergency doors is a serious offence under the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations.

Stomp has reached out to SMRT for more information and a comment on the incident.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.