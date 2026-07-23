‘Your family and neighbour sure cry’: Man arrested after flats get splashed with paint, walls scribbled with graffiti

A 22-year-old man was charged in court on July 22 for his suspected involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment.

The police said they were alerted between July 18 and July 20 to a series of loanshark harassment cases island-wide, in which the main doors of several residential units were splashed with red paint.

The walls along the common corridor of the affected units also were scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti.

In one photo released by the police, the graffiti read: “O$P$! This time last warning, next time I sure burn house alrady!! Don’t try my patient!!! Your family & neighbour sure cry”.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, the police established the man’s identity and arrested him on July 21.

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A mobile phone was seized as a case exhibit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in at least seven other similar cases of loanshark harassment.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities. They added: “Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance, and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way. Call ‘999’ if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

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