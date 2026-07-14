The start of the video shows the unhappy commuter trying to grab the original poster’s phone.

‘Your bag is the problem’: Heated confrontation breaks out on MRT after backpack brushes against passenger

An argument broke out between two MRT commuters after one of them claimed that the other’s backpack had brushed against him, with netizens divided over who was in the wrong.

The almost five-minute video, recorded by the commuter carrying the backpack, was shared in Facebook group Complaint Singapore on July 13.

The post was captioned: “Something wrong with him, simply trying to find quarrel with people. He squeezed into the tight space himself, then (turned) around and (complained) that people’s bag touching him. Keep accusing others of ‘playing victim’ but he’s the one looking for trouble. When challenged to go find MRT staff to settle, immediately say ‘no need.”

The actual moment leading up to the dispute was not captured, with the video beginning as the aggrieved commuter attempts to snatch the other man’s handphone.

“Stop touching me, what is your problem?” says the man recording the video.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“I already mentioned to you — your bag,” the other man replies.

“This is not your space, bro. You squeeze in and you start arguing with me, what is your problem?” the man with the backpack responds.

“You are the problem — your bag,” the other insists. The video does not show how big the bag was.

The agitated commuter also tells the other man that the vertical grab pole is not meant for passengers to hold and that he should be using the overhead hand grips instead.

He also accuses the man of coughing without covering his mouth and, towards the end of the video, demands that he stop recording him.

The video is geotagged at Outram Park MRT Station, and the green overhead hand grips indicate the incident happened on the East-West Line. However, no date or time was disclosed.

The post has garnered more than 58,000 views, 540 reactions and 250 shares. It also had 103 comments before commenting was disabled.

Was the backpack the problem?

Several netizens felt the more aggressive man had overreacted.

“Take private car la, if you have problems with other (people’s bag),” said a Facebook user.

Another commented: “Alamak MRT is public transport. If guy’s backpack touch uncle oso wanna kbkb (grumble)... That uncle better go take Grab or taxi la, personal space for himself.”

Others praised the man filming the encounter for remaining calm.

“Kudos to this guy. He kept his cool,” said a netizen. ”Bro, I salute your patience,” another wrote.

Not everyone agreed, however.

Several commenters felt the man should have removed his backpack before boarding.

“You need to take off your backpack and place it on the floor where you’re standing. You keep bumping into people and provoking them. During peak hours, just leave your backpack on the floor,” one advised.

Another wrote: “Boy, bags down la... LTA (Land Transport Authority) strongly advise bags down to create space in the MRT to prevent hitting or brushing (against) other passengers.”

Some commenters also made xenophobic remarks by speculating about the unhappy commuter’s nationality, despite it being impossible to determine the commuter’s nationality or race from the video alone.

Others wished commuters wouldn’t be so quarrelsome.

“Why argue over something so trivial. Just take a step back and don’t waste time arguing. There are many more issues in our everyday life to take care of,” one commenter wrote.

“Well, just another typical day in Singapore. Moving on,” said another.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.