The large group of cyclists was in the Central Business District, spread over as many as four lanes at time. A police patrol car is in the video and an officer appears to be...

Young cyclists take over 4 lanes in CBD at night, sparking safety fears: ‘Blue tent coming’

A video of a group of young cyclists, possibly numbering up to 50, at times spread across four lanes in the Central Business District on a Friday night, has raised safety concerns among netizens.

A police patrol car is also seen in the video, with a police officer appearing to approach the group.

The video, originally posted by TikTok user @leonbombiibii, was shared on Facebook pages Singapore Incidents and The SG Daily on Nov 8, where it has so far garnered more than 61,000 views on the three channels combined.

Netizens question youths’ behaviour

Many netizens were worried about the cyclists’ apparent disregard for safety.

“Blue tent coming,” said a Facebook user, alluding to the tents deployed during traffic fatalities. “I see potential blue tent candidates,” another commented.

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“Smile now, cry later,” said yet another Facebook user.

Some blamed the cyclists’ parents.

“Parents of involved kids please come and claim your kids – they are affecting motorists on the road,” said one. “Their parents must be proud,” another said.

Several netizens thought it was good to cycle but urged the cyclists to think of their own safety.

“It’s good to go out have fun... Enjoy the outdoors... The kids these days have too much screen (time)... But then again, need to do outdoor activities with some sense of risk assessment,” said a Facebook user.

“This is childhood life! But stay safe ya!” another said.

Others urged the cyclists to observe the law.

“It is good to cycle but don’t break the law,” said one. Another said: “Wear a helmet and ride safe..most important.”

Video draws mixed reactions

Several Facebook users were a lot more critical of the boys.

“It is good that young lad is out having fun and not stuck on screen. But if they are out breaking all the rules and endanger themselves and everyone while causing trouble, evading authority to show their bravery and fun on social media…” said one.

“I have seen this group of boys before. They block cars and even buses. No care of others. No safety. When I honked at them, they shouted vulgarities at me,” said a netizen whose claim isn’t verified.

Yes another said: “These are the actual road pests, stop labelling delivery riders who help with the nation’s laziness.”

However, there were those who were a lot more forgiving.

“This took place past midnight during weekend in the CBD. Why the whining?” said one Facebook user.

“Aiya let them be lah,” another said, adding that they were neither drunk nor on Kpods.

And a few suggested alternative venues to pursue their pastime.

“Use park connector la, can cycle round island, no traffic lights,” said one.

“Should ride at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery...nobody will bother except (ghosts),” another said.

Responding to a comment asking if anyone had been caught by the authorities, the original poser leonbombiibii said: “No one because we abide (by) traffic rules and regulations.”

Stomp has reached out to him for more details and to the police for comment.

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