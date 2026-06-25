The man was allegedly flung under a lorry during the accident.

‘You don’t have to work so hard anymore’: Wife mourns M’sian rider killed on way to first day of job in S’pore

A 31-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist died in a traffic accident while on his way to Singapore for the first day of a new job.

His family is now appealing for witnesses to come forward and help piece together what happened.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fatal accident occurred at about 9am on June 22 along the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link heading towards Singapore.

The victim, identified as Seah Poo Guan, was riding his motorcycle to Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint when the accident occurred.

Shelly Seah, a friend of Seah’s sister, told reporters that it was his first day of work as a delivery rider, having recently changed jobs.

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She added that it was raining heavily at the time and his motorcycle was believed to have skidded.

Facebook user Charlotte Lee, who’s purportedly a relative, shared footage of the accident on June 23.

The video shows a lorry travelling along the road before what appear to be damaged motorcycles and debris come into view behind it.

A separate clip shows the lorry driver alighting from the vehicle and walking to the rear to inspect the scene.

Photos shared by a non-governmental organisation in Malaysia showed the motorcycles badly damaged, with parts scattered across the road.

Impact allegedly threw motorcyclist underneath lorry

Shelly said witnesses had told the family that Seah was struck by a lorry after falling from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

“We hope more witnesses can contact us and help reconstruct what happened,” she said.

She also posted an appeal on the SG-JB Checkpoint Facebook group on June 22, urging witnesses to come forward.

According to a statement issued by the Iskandar Puteri district police, Seah was flung from his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A Malaysian police officer involved in the investigation told reporters that preliminary findings indicate Seah had crashed into a multi-purpose vehicle that was stationary in the middle lane due to traffic congestion.

The impact allegedly threw him underneath a lorry.

Another motorcycle also collided with Seah’s motorcycle, leaving its rider with minor injuries.

Police said there is currently no indication that Seah was run over by any vehicle.

As for the lorry seen at the scene, police said its driver has been identified and asked to provide a statement and assist with investigations.

The officer stressed that the case remains under investigation.

First time using Tuas Checkpoint

According to Shelly, Seah had previously entered Singapore through Woodlands Checkpoint and is believed to have switched to using Tuas Checkpoint after changing jobs.

He leaves behind wife and a son who is less than two years old.

“He was the family’s sole breadwinner. We hope the circumstances of the accident can be fully established so the truth can come to light,” said Shelly.

In a Facebook tribute, Seah’s devastated wife described him as a loving husband and father.

“I wish this were all just a dream. My dear husband, who loved me and our child so much,” she wrote.

“You don’t have to work so hard anymore. You can finally take a long rest. I will take good care of Mini.”

Transport company denies hit-and-run allegations

Friends and relatives of the deceased had alleged in social media posts that the lorry driver left the scene, speculating that it was a hit-and-run case.

However, a spokesperson from the transport company that owns the lorry denied the allegation, telling Shin Min that the vehicle had been travelling straight ahead and did not strike anyone.

According to the spokesperson, the driver heard a noise coming from behind the vehicle and stopped to check, but left after determining that it was unrelated to the lorry.

Stomp has reached out to the transport company for comment.

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