‘You cannot be hypocritical’: Xiaxue clashes with influencer in heated livestream after latter denies belittling her

A casual livestream escalated into a heated argument after content creators Wendy Cheng and Jaylene Hong clashed over Hong’s alleged comments about Cheng during her spat with Simonboy.

42-year-old influencer Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, said in an Instagram post on Sept 4 that she had the “most infuriating and excruciating conversation with a victim of short-term memory loss”.

In the post, she explained that she had joined a livestream hosted by Simbian Chua, owner of Century Bakkwa, on Sept 3. The business went viral after its outlet at Little India caught fire at the height of Chinese New Year preparations.

Cheng said she had left comments asking Chua about a dispute between two undisclosed live streamers. A short while later, she was invited to Chua’s live stream, which she agreed to.

Hong joins livestream

While Cheng was chatting with Chua on the livestream, a commenter apparently mentioned Hong, who goes by @jaylenebaobao on Instagram.

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Cheng recalled that others had sent her Hong’s Instagram Story posts which commented on her during her dispute with influencer Khung Wei Nan, or Simonboy, on social media.

At the time, Cheng had called Khung out after he set up the Forever Megan charity in remembrance of his four-year-old daughter, Megan Khung, who died in February 2020 after suffering over a year of horrific abuse by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

In one of Cheng’s Instagram Story posts on Nov 12, 2025, she said he had “enough kids on (his) hands”. She was later sent a cease-and-desist letter over her remarks.

During the dispute, Hong had apparently commented on the incident on her Instagram Story. One screenshot read: “I have this theory. If you already had multiple plastic surgeries, heavy makeup, hair done, and yet you still need to put on severely strong beauty filters, it is because 你的心太丑了 (your heart is too ugly).”

Hong, who is signed to Peace Street Productions, a media production and creator agency founded by Khung, subsequently joined the livestream with Cheng and Chua.

“It was awkward to say the least but at this point if I leave it would be like I dare to say people then she come I flee,” Cheng explained.

‘You cannot be hypocritical’: Cheng accuses Hong of commenting on her

In a screen recording of the livestream, which was sent to her by a follower, Hong denies “say(ing) sh*t about Xiaxue”, explaining that she doesn’t “agree with the way she does things”.

Hong adds that she felt Xiaxue did not need to comment on others, to which Xiaxue replied in Mandarin: “You can talk badly about others, but others can’t.”

“I never belittle anyone,” Hong repeats twice.

However, Cheng insisted that she felt belittled, asking if her opinion didn’t matter.

“So why can’t people comment that he is also responsible and that he shouldn’t be using her death to milk his own reputation?” Cheng presses.

Hong, however, maintains that she felt there was no need for others to comment on the incident.

“Then why did you comment on me? It’s also unnecessary,” Cheng claps back in Mandarin.

“You cannot be hypocritical. If you can do it, why can’t somebody else do it?” Cheng asks.

Hong denies mocking Cheng

Later, Hong insists that she did not mock Cheng, claiming that she did not remember posting about her.

“You’re asking me to tell everybody something that I don’t f*cking remember, that’s damn funny,” Hong says.

“If you don’t remember what you posted, how do you know you did not belittle me?” Cheng responds.

Hong then denies saying that she did not belittle Cheng, adamant that she knew better than to make rash remarks about others.

In the comments section, Cheng said it was “just painful talking to her”, describing Hong as “completely illogical” and with “absolutely no shame”.

‘Super rage-inducing to listen to’: Netizens

Netizens applauded Cheng for “standing (her) ground”.

“I love how you never ever back down from a fight,” one netizen said, while another said it was “super rage-inducing to listen to”.

However, another pointed out that Hong had not mentioned Cheng in screenshots of Instagram Story posts provided by the latter.

“Whereas yours is blatantly naming and shaming Simonboy. How can it possibly be the same?” the netizen raised.

Stomp has reached out to Jaylene Hong, Wendy Cheng, and Simbian Chua for more information.

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