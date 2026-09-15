The travel content creator said the encounter “made (her) 15 hours in Singapore”.

‘You are very beautiful’: Swedish tourist, 23, amused after 15-year-old asks for her number at Maxwell Food Centre

A tourist from Sweden was amused when she was approached by a 15-year-old teenager who asked for her number at a hawker centre, saying that the interaction “made” her 15 hours spent in Singapore.

Travel content creator @_khayj shared a video of the encounter on Instagram on Sept 12, where she films herself having chicken rice at Maxwell Food Centre.

While having her meal, she is approached by a teenage boy, who sits down at her table and strikes up a conversation.

“It’s just for me to tell you that you are very beautiful,” he says.

About 10 minutes later, she approaches the boy and his travel companions, asking how old they were.

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They ask for the name of her YouTube channel, which she proceeds to share with them.

One of them then points to the boy who had approached her earlier, saying that he wanted her number, while the boy shakes his head in embarrassment.

“Aren’t you like 15, 16?” she asks, to which they nod in confirmation.

“I’m 23,” she says.

They then part ways as she smiles and waves goodbye.

“This literally made my 15 hours in Singapore,” she writes in the caption. “Could I pass as a 16-year-old?”

Netizens gush over heartwarming interaction

The post garnered over 450,000 views, 15,200 likes, and 180 comments — most of which were courtesy of amused netizens.

“Awww he is so polite and sweet,” one netizen commented, while others applauded the teenager’s confidence.

“Love the way you handled it,” another chimed in.

Several Singaporeans also welcomed _khayj to the country and wished her a safe journey.

“Hope you visit Singapore again! I love your videos! Your laugh is contagious and genuine,” a user added.

Stomp has reached out to _khayj for more information.

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