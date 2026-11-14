Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine is offering up to $4,000 for a “welcomist” role, drawing mixed reactions online.

Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine offers up to $4k for ‘welcomist’ position, draws mixed reactions online

Popular Chinese restaurant chain Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine is offering up to $4,000 for a “welcomist” position, drawing mixed reactions online.

The listing, posted on FastJobs Singapore, is titled “Chinese Restaurant Host/Welcomist” and offers a monthly salary of $3,600 to $4,000. A part-time position is also available, paying up to $20 an hour.

The position is available at over 20 outlets islandwide. Successful applicants would be required to work five-and-a-half days a week, with each shift lasting 10 hours.

Some job responsibilities involve:

Greeting and welcoming diners

Handling reservations and seating arrangements

Responding to enquiries and servicing customers

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Applicants should be friendly, polite, and customer-oriented, and possess good communication and teamwork skills.

They should also be responsible, punctual, willing to learn, while being able to work in a fast-paced environment. Previous hospitality experience would be an advantage.

PHOTO: FASTJOBS SINGAPORE

Draws mixed reactions online

The job listing was shared on a Nov 5 Reddit thread, where it attracted dozens of comments and sparked discussion among netizens.

While several users noted that the monthly salary of up to $4,000 and hourly rate of up to $20 were above average for the food and beverage industry, they also raised concerns about the five-and-a-half-day work week.

One user said that it was “enough to drive off many”, while another felt that employees would be "exhausted”.

“Decent job, respectable income, possibly free meals,” a comment read.

Another user also pointed out that a monthly salary of $4,000 was considered entry-level pay for blue-collar jobs.

Median monthly salaries for fresh graduates start at $3.8k

According to the 2025 Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey, the median gross monthly salaries of fresh graduates in full-time employment ranged from $3,840 to $5,500.

Graduates in the arts, design and media sector had the lowest median salaries, while those in the information and digital technologies sector had the highest.

The overall median gross monthly salary stood at $4,500 .

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

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