The waste illegally disposed of at Tampines Road Heavy Vehicle Park.

Worker dumped 1.5 tonnes of household and renovation waste ‘out of convenience’ at Tampines Road

A general worker has been fined $8,000 for illegally dumping 1,530kg of household and renovation waste at Tampines Road Heavy Vehicle Park instead of disposing of it at a licensed facility.

The case was heard in court on Aug 4.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a news release on Aug 6 that 34-year-old Shkder Foridul pleaded guilty to one charge under the Environmental Public Health Act.

According to NEA, officers discovered a pile of illegally dumped household items and renovation waste on the grass verge at Tampines Road Heavy Vehicle Park during routine surveillance on May 14, 2025.

The waste illegally disposed of at Tampines Road Heavy Vehicle Park. PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Investigations found that Foridul had carried out hacking and dismantling works at two residential properties in Whampoa Drive and Farrer Road respectively.

Instead of taking the waste to a licensed general waste disposal facility, he dumped it illegally “out of convenience”, NEA said.

NEA stressed that illegal disposal of waste is a serious offence as it pollutes the environment and poses a hazard to public health.

The agency said it would not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against offenders. A first-time offender may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. Repeat offenders face fines of up to $100,000 and imprisonment of between one month and 12 months.

Members of the public can report suspected illegal dumping through NEA’s online feedback form or the myENV mobile application.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics illegal

waste

renovation

NEA

court

litter

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.