The construction site for the new Tanjong Rhu Riverfornt II HDB BTO flats, as seen in February 2025.

Worker dies after falling from height at BTO construction site in Tanjong Rhu Road

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Sept 28, 2026

A 22-year-old worker died after falling from a height at a Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site in Kallang on Sept 28.

The Housing Board said in a statement that the incident occurred at the Tanjong Rhu Riverfront II worksite, where the worker fell from height while concreting works were being carried out.

The man had been using a mobile concrete pump on the 12th storey when the incident happened at around 4.15pm that day, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Sept 29 in response to queries.

The ministry added that it is investigating the incident.

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HDB said: “We are saddened by the fatality and extend our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family.”

HDB added that together with the contractor BHCC Construction Singapore, it will render all the support and assistance needed to the family.

All works on site have been suspended until further notice.

HDB said it takes a very serious view of the incident.

“Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations on this matter,” it said.

“We will continue to work with our industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at our worksite.”

In response to a media query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at a construction site in Tanjong Rhu Road at around 4.20pm.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

MOM said that as part of general safety requirements, concrete casting equipment must be inspected before use, work activities must be properly supervised, and measures need to be in place to prevent falls when working at height.

In its mid-year Workplace Safety and Health Report on Sept 8, the Ministry of Manpower said Singapore’s workplace fatality rate in the first half of 2026 rose to 1.1 deaths per 100,000 workers, up from 0.97 in the same period in 2025. The Republic aims to keep the rate below one death per 100,000 workers by 2028.

The construction sector, with an annualised death and injury rate of 24.1 per 100,000 workers, saw improvements as its fatal and major injury rate fell to its lowest since 2020.

The sector recorded 65 incidents of major injuries in the first half of 2026. The most common cause of major injuries across sectors, including manufacturing and platform work, is slips, trips and falls, followed by vehicular incidents, machinery incidents and falls from height.

The Straits Times has contacted the worker’s employer, Ann Yu Construction, for more information.

Additional reporting by Calista Wong and Ann Neo

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