The 35-year-old worker was struck by a hose connected to a compressed air pump.

Worker dies after being struck by hose at Jurong Port Road construction site; MOM investigating

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Sept 13, 2026

A 35-year-old worker died after he was struck by a hose connected to a compressed air pump at a construction site in Jurong Port Road on Sept 11.

The worker was carrying out foundation works at 37 Jurong Port Road at about 8.20pm when he was hit by the hose, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Sept 13.

The incident had happened at Jurong Port’s yard, where ground strengthening works were being carried out, a spokesperson for the port told The Straits Times.

In response to queries, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a work-related incident at the location at around 8.30pm.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics, they said.

The police added that based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

A MOM spokesperson identified Keller Foundations (S E Asia) as the occupier and employer of the worksite.

The spokesperson said the ministry is investigating the incident and has instructed the company to stop all concreting works at the site.

MOM added that as a general safety measure, compressed air systems must be properly isolated and fully depressurised before hoses, tools or fittings are disconnected.

Measures must also be taken to prevent hoses and other pressurised components from moving unexpectedly when connections are released.

Failure to properly secure these systems can result in hoses whipping, flying projectiles and physical injury, the spokesperson said.

Jurong Port said it is providing support to the contractor and parties involved, and added that it will work closely with the authorities as the investigation progresses.

“(We) extend our condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult period,” the port’s spokesperson said.

“The safety and well-being of everyone working at our sites remains a priority for Jurong Port.”

The incident comes on the back of another workplace death in Jurong Port Road recently.

On Aug 3, a 23-year-old Bangladeshi worker died after scaffolding collapsed onto a lorry he was in at a construction site at 30 Jurong Port Road.

The man had been struck by a formwork structure that fell from the fifth storey of a building under construction while it was being repositioned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MOM’s mid-year Workplace Safety and Health Report released on Sept 8, there were 21 workplace deaths and 314 major injuries in the first half of 2026.

Of these, the construction industry accounted for four deaths and 65 incidents of major injuries.

The most common cause of major injuries is slips, trips and falls, followed by vehicular incidents, machinery incidents and falls from height.

Smaller-scale construction works accounted for 70 per cent of the sector’s injuries and fatalities.

MOM had said that it is reviewing measures to strengthen deterrence and accountability among such contractors.

The Straits Times has contacted Keller Foundations (S E Asia) for more information.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.