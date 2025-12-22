Wooden craft carrying 6 Indonesians intercepted, all arrested for unlawful entry

The police have arrested six Indonesian men, aged between 23 and 29, for unlawful entry into Singapore.

On Dec 21 at about 12.35am, Police Coast Guard (PCG) detected one wooden craft with six men on board at the sea off Tanah Merah, within Singapore Territorial Waters (STW).

PCG immediately intercepted the craft and arrested the six Indonesian men for unlawful entry into Singapore under the Immigration Act 1959.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the six Indonesian nationals had intended to enter Singapore illegally via the boat to seek employment.

They will be charged in court on Dec 22 with illegal entry into Singapore under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959.

Any person found guilty shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months and caning with not less than three strokes.

Commander of the Police Coast Guard, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Ang Eng Seng commended his officers for their vigilance and exemplary teamwork which resulted in the swift arrest.

He said that PCG will continue to take firm action against immigration offenders to protect our territorial waters and coastal borders from crimes and security threats.

