The woman claims the man called out to her before raised his hands and making a squeezing motion.

Woman’s reenactment of alleged sexual harassment by elderly man at Far East Plaza amuses and disgusts netizens

A video of a woman recounting how she was allegedly sexually harassed at a mall, complete with reenactments of the elderly man’s lewd actions, has gone viral, with netizens expressing amusement at her impressions and disgust with the perpetrator.

TikToker @pisaipangsailaosai101, who shared her undated experience on Aug 24, says in the video that she was on her way to get a piercing at Far East Plaza when she encountered the uncle.

“I understand, I get it, I totally get it, you know… uncles in Singapore, lowkey cheekopek (a colloquial expression meaning perverted) one,” she says, explaining that she is used to being gawked at, especially when she is dressed in revealing apparel when out with friends.

“I put a limit to when they say something,” she says, before recounting the incident.

“I was wearing a top where can see a bit of cleavage, OK,” she says, adding that she saw nothing wrong with a woman showing some skin.

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According to pisaipangsailaosai101, an elderly man sitting on a bench with one foot propped up called out to her, “Ah girl,” before puckering his lips and making a sucking noise. She says she ignored him at first, but after he repeatedly called her, she responded with, “Yes?

“You know what he did?” she says before doing an impression of how he smooched at her and raised his two hands in front of him as if to grab or squeeze.

She says she confronted him and said, “Uncle, what the f***! You cannot do that OK.”

She then mimics his lewd expressions and reactions before ending the video with an expletive-laden retort: “Go queue for your 4-D and don’t disturb me, f***.”

Some netizens amused, others disgusted

The nearly 2-minute video has since racked up more than 161,00 views, 17,500 reactions, and 165 comments.

Many netizens found her impressions hilarious.

“I lost it at the reenactment AHHAHAA GIRL,” said one TikTok user. “Uncle impression was crazyyyyy,” another said.

There were those who focused on the gravity of the incident.

“Sexual harassment, by the way,” said a netizen. “Your reenactment was too good but in all seriousness, that was so awful. I’m so sorry you went through that — that’s vile. Please take care,” another said.

And not everyone found her impressions funny.

“I literally went EEYER and (threw) my phone when you did the hands,” said one TikToker. “Urgh my hair stands just by listening. Damn all this cheekopek,” another said.

Others wanted her to take the uncle to task.

“Report for sexual harassment?” asked one. “Can we make a police report for this?” another suggested.

Several felt she should have continued to ignore him instead of engaging.

“The best thing you can do is just walk away and not acknowledge them (unless they pose a danger). They get off by your attention whether you entertain them, the more you talk the more happy they get, you just have to not let them feel seen, that’s a bigger insult,” suggested one. “Don’t even react to them is the best,” another said.

Some also offered suggestions on how she should have respond to the uncle.

“Tell me you slapped him with a slipper,” said one. “Next time just say, I know your wife, I’m gonna tell her. INSTANT SHUT DOWN, THE FACE ACT INNOCENT,” another said.

Stomp has reached out to pisaipangsailaosai101 for more details.

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