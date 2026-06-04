Woman’s crashout in auditorium leaves netizens scratching heads: ‘What is her problem?’

A video circulating on social media shows a woman shouting at the back of an auditorium

A video of a womans’s outburst in an auditorium has gone viral, with many netizens puzzled as to what it was about.

The eight-second clip, shared on The SG Daily Facebook page on June 2, shows the woman, who is at the back of the auditorium, pointing at someone as she shouts something that sounds like, “But I paid for that”, followed by, a tad more distinctly, “F*** you, go kill yourself.”

No context is given in the post except for the in-screen caption, which describes it as an “intense student outburst” at a lecture at PSB Academy.

PSB Academy has two campuses – the City Campus at Marina Square and the Cathay Campus at The Cathay, though the post does not indicate which one the video was recorded at.

Netizen wonder what led to the crashout

The post has so far garnered over 450,000 views, 745 reactions, and 215 comments.

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Netizens wondered what led to the crashout — a Gen Z slang term used to refer to someone who experienced an emotional breakdown.

“What is her problem? So much aggression — she must be very upset about something,” said a Facebook user.

Others were unhappy with her lack of manners.

“Talk also sounds like aunty fighting at the market... what nonsense is this?” one netizen asked. Another commented: “Not happy with the lecturer can go complain (through the) proper channel – you think outburst achieves anything? siao cha bo (‘mad woman’ in Hokkien).”

One netizen even suggested the woman should be ejected from the school.

“That female student should be expelled and removed from the campus immediately because she is very rude to her lecturer and her other classmates,” said the commenter.

Stomp has reached out to PSB Academy for more details of the incident.

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