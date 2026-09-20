Woman’s body hidden in office freezer for 6 days after she was allegedly strangled to death by boyfriend

A 36-year-old Thai woman was allegedly strangled by her Taiwanese boyfriend in a Taipei hotel before her body was stuffed into a suitcase and hidden in a freezer at his workplace in Taichung for six days.

The suspect is a 43-year-old man surnamed Wu (transliterated) who worked in administrative support at a technology company. According to Taiwanese news outlet United Daily News, he had been dating the woman for about a year after meeting her in Thailand.

The pair reportedly often travelled between Taiwan and Thailand to see each other.

The woman arrived in Taiwan on Sept 2 and was scheduled to return to Thailand on Sept 14. After her family lost contact with her, they asked friends in Taiwan to report her missing.

Police traced her movements to a hotel in Taipei’s Ximending area, where Wu allegedly visited her on Sept 12.

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Surveillance footage showed him leaving alone early the following morning with a large black suitcase, which he placed in a car before driving to Taichung.

Woman wanted to end relationship

Wu allegedly told police that the pair argued after the woman wanted to end their relationship and that he “accidentally” strangled her during the dispute. He then allegedly placed her body in the suitcase, drove it to Taichung and hid it in a freezer at his workplace.

To prevent his colleagues from suspecting anything, he covered the body with a plastic bag in an attempt to conceal the corpse in the freezer.

The woman’s body remained inside the company’s freezer for six days.

Police found the woman’s body at Wu’s workplace at about 1.30am on Sept 19. A preliminary examination found injuries consistent with strangulation, while an autopsy is scheduled to establish the exact cause of death.

Police are investigating whether the killing was premeditated after finding that Wu had apparently prepared the large suitcase before travelling alone from Taichung to Taipei.

Wu was arrested and referred to prosecutors on suspicion of murder.

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