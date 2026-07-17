Woman’s 2am solo cycling trip to Jurong Point goes viral, overseas netizens praise S’pore’s safety

The content creator embarked on a solo cycling trip to Jurong Point at 2am.

A 21-year-old content creator’s video showing her cycling to Jurong Point for supper alone at 2am went viral, as overseas netizens were shocked at how safe the country is.

TikTok user @jaejaepeanut shared a 49-second clip of the experience on July 14, documenting the late-night escapade.

In the video, she cycles to Jurong Point while explaining to the camera that she had a supper craving at 2am, but did not want to pay for a food delivery.

“I know you can get there from the park connector, but it looks really dark, so I think I’m just gonna follow the MRT side,” she says, panning the camera to a dimly lit path.

She arrives at the mall, saying that it was the first time she had set foot in there at 2am.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The content creator then dines at Sukiya, a Japanese cuisine chain which operates 10 24-hour outlets islandwide, saying that the employee there was “so nice”.

After her meal, she visits the FairPrice outlet at the mall, getting a drink and even customised name stickers, something she described as “$3.90 well spent”.

She leaves the mall at about 3am, saying that it was a “complete success” and that she would come back with her neighbours.

Overseas netizens applaud country’s safety

The video racked up over 395,000 views, with many netizens in awe of her late-night adventure.

“Can we normalise this!! It’s so much cheaper, we exercise, and we don’t have to pay for that unnecessary cost,” one commenter wrote.

Netizens from other countries similarly chimed in.

“You know it’s a good city when a woman can go out and bike at 2am!! Cries in Philippines,” one user commented.

“Omg l miss living in SG. I can go and grab my supper and feel safe walking around,” another agreed.

However, some netizens said her actions were “dangerous”, while others reminded that “low crime doesn’t mean no crime”.

Stomp has reached out to jaejaepeanut for more information.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.