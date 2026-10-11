Goh Mei Chi pleaded guilty to one count each of molestation, behaving in a disorderly manner, and causing annoyance to others while drunk in a public place.

Woman who molested man and teenage boy by kissing them gets 21 weeks’ jail

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Oct 9, 2026

A 49-year-old woman who molested two strangers – a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man – at Boon Lay Shopping Centre after drinking beer was sentenced to 21 weeks’ jail on Oct 9.

Goh Mei Chi pleaded guilty to one count each of molestation, behaving in a disorderly manner, and causing annoyance to others while drunk in a public place.

Three other charges were taken into consideration during her sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joelle Loy told the court that on Feb 12, 2024, at around 11pm, Goh approached the two victims, who are siblings, at the shopping centre after consuming “around 10 cups of beer”.

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She grabbed their collars before kissing their right cheeks and lips, leaving them feeling shocked and violated. She was arrested at around 1.30am the next day, and was released on a personal bond on Feb 14, 2024.

Despite this, Goh re-offended when she created a ruckus at a Jurong West coffee shop on March 5 that year.

At around 10.30pm that day, she approached a table occupied by a 44-year-old man and his friends, and grabbed a beer bottle belonging to them.

The man asked her to return it, but she did not do so. Instead, she left momentarily before returning to the table and flinging several beer bottles onto the ground.

The man was injured after he accidentally stepped on some glass shards. Police officers arrested Goh at around 11.20pm.

On March 7, 2024, she was released on a personal bond, but re-offended yet again later that year.

Court documents stated that at around 10pm on Sept 8, 2024, she drank at least one bottle each of beer and soju, and a can of beer.

A policeman spotted her in Boon Lay Avenue in the wee hours of the next day.

He noticed that she reeked of alcohol and told her to go home.

Goh refused to comply and instead raised her voice at the officer and his colleague.

She was arrested and charged in court in 2026.

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