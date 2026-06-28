According to the driver’s dashcam, the incident happened at about 8.37pm on June 26.

Woman uses herself to ‘chope’ Aliwal Street parking lot, tells driver he’s ‘inconsiderate’

A woman who appeared to be trying to “chope” a parking lot with her body has sparked debate online after a driver ignored her and parked anyway.

Dashcam footage shared on Instagram account @sgfollowsall showed the incident unfolding along Aliwal Street at about 8.37pm on June 26.

The video showed a woman dressed in black standing in an empty roadside parking lot while talking on her phone, apparently waiting for another vehicle to arrive.

As a car approached the vacant space, a man in the vehicle can be heard saying: “Stand here doesn’t (mean you) reserve the lot.”

The woman then appeared to gesture to the area beside her, though her voice was muffled.

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“No, doesn’t matter. We’re already here, our car reach before your car,” said the male voice.

The woman eventually stepped aside, allowing the driver to pull into the lot. She also appeared to suggest that the male driver was inconsiderate.

“What do you mean this is inconsiderate? This is not even allowed,” protested another female voice from within the car.

Same as ‘chope-ing’ seats with tissue?

The video has since attracted plenty of comments, with many questioning whether someone can reserve a parking space simply by standing in it.

“I just find these kinda people entertaining! Where do they pluck these laws from, eykk?! 😂” wrote one Instagram user.

Another commenter drew comparisons with Singapore’s hawker centre culture, saying: “Will people come to realise that it’s the same with tissue papers for seats at the hawker?”

A third questioned the idea that the woman’s behaviour was not allowed. “This is not allowed? Under which SG law and section?”

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